    Fame scoops 2 awards at this year's Most Awards

    14 Sep 2022
    Issued by: DUKE
    Under a year after officially launching, Fame, an independent, locally owned media agency, has won two significant awards at the 13th Most Awards held last week, namely Media Agency of the Year, and Specialist Media Agency.
    Amy Leibbrandt, managing director of Fame
    Amy Leibbrandt, managing director of Fame

    The Most Awards celebrate excellence in the media industry – from media owners through to specialist and full-service media agencies. Category winners are chosen by industry peers. Freshly Ground Insights was responsible for the survey to determine the winners and enjoyed record voting this year.

    “I could not be prouder of this team. We launched with one founding client, BevCo, and through hard work, focus and determination, we have welcomed new clients from different sectors including alcoholic beverages, financial services, property and manufacturing. These new business wins have positioned Fame as a strong contender in media strategy and consumer-centric media, despite healthy competition from long-established and well-known media agency brands,” says Fame managing director, Amy Leibbrandt.

    Fame is a joint venture between Duke Group and Omnicon Media Group South Africa, and is focused on delivering consumer-centric, innovative, and data-driven media strategies. The company also prides itself on excellent client service, and nurturing young talent in the media industry.

    Duke Group CEO Wayne Naidoo adds: “Fame is on a fantastic growth path – not only from a client perspective, but a company perspective. They have set very high standards for themselves, and I have no doubt that they will continue to service their existing and potential new clients with excellent client relationships, strong strategies, and a great work ethic.”

    Fame is one of the seven specialist agencies within the Duke Group.

    DUKE
    DUKE is an integrated marketing and communications group encompassing DUKE Advertising, Mark1 and Positive Dialogue Communications. Our core function is helping contender brands transform and thrive in challenging times.
