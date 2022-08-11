Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

G&G DigitaleMediaNorth-West University (NWU)Algoa FMBateleur Brand PlanningIMC ConferenceTLC Marketing WorldwideM&C Saatchi AbelMakeReignThe Media KrateDistellAsk AfrikaTechsys DigitalBrave GroupBroad MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Media Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

#WomensMonth

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Walt Disney Media Ad Sales Manager - TV and Digital Johannesburg
  • Junior Media Buyer Johannesburg
  • Graphic Designer/Video Editor Johannesburg
  • Designer and Animator Johannesburg
  • Media Officer Cape Town
  • Broadcast/IT Manager Johannesburg
  • Junior Social Media Manager Johannesburg
  • Journalist Nelspruit
  • Handyman Johannesburg
  • PR Specialist Writer Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    A love affair with Turkish Drama - make your dreams come true!

    11 Aug 2022
    Issued by: eMedia
    Bring your love-affair with Turkish drama to life and stand a chance to win a trip to Turkey.
    A love affair with Turkish Drama - make your dreams come true!

    Openview and eExtra’s Kuiertyd is turning dreams into reality with an exciting viewers' competition – where viewers can win a holiday to Istanbul, Turkey. The trip includes flights, luxury accommodation, tours and transport around the world’s most beautiful city.

    The competition starts on 8 August and you can enter by doing what you already love doing – watching Kuiertyd weeknights from 6.30pm – 10.30pm. Follow the prompts and identify your favourite characters from Elif, Dr Ali, Fenix, Kruispad, Die Put, and more as they appear on screen. SMS the show name and the character to 33103 (*standard SMS rates apply).

    The competition is open from 8 August to 2 September. Make your wildest dreams come true with Openview, eExtra.

    Visit openview.co.za for terms and conditions.

    NextOptions
    eMedia
    eMedia Investments is a South African-based media group with a number of core assets in the television and radio broadcasting sector.

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz