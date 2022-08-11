A love affair with Turkish Drama - make your dreams come true!

Bring your love-affair with Turkish drama to life and stand a chance to win a trip to Turkey.

Openview and eExtra’s Kuiertyd is turning dreams into reality with an exciting viewers' competition – where viewers can win a holiday to Istanbul, Turkey. The trip includes flights, luxury accommodation, tours and transport around the world’s most beautiful city.

The competition starts on 8 August and you can enter by doing what you already love doing – watching Kuiertyd weeknights from 6.30pm – 10.30pm. Follow the prompts and identify your favourite characters from Elif, Dr Ali, Fenix, Kruispad, Die Put, and more as they appear on screen. SMS the show name and the character to 33103 (*standard SMS rates apply).

The competition is open from 8 August to 2 September. Make your wildest dreams come true with Openview, eExtra.

Visit openview.co.za for terms and conditions.



