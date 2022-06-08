Duke Group launches Fame Media: New joint venture with Omnicom Media Group

The Duke Group has partnered with Omnicom Media Group South Africa to launch Fame - an independent, locally owned, specialist media agency. Fame forms the seventh specialist agency within the Duke Group alongside Duke Advertising, Mark1 Digital, Dialogue PR, production company Duchess, market research agency Nude and sponsorship marketing business, Champ.

Amy Leibbrandt

The joint venture will provide Fame with state-of-the-art consumer data and media buying volume, which will greatly facilitate their local and global communications planning and media buying capabilities. Clients stand to benefit from an independent-thinking media agency underpinned by the muscle of one of the globe’s most prestigious media groups.The new media business is spearheaded by managing director, Amy Leibbrandt, formerly from PHD Cape Town. Leibbrandt has fifteen years of media strategy experience, working at both full-service agencies and media independents. Her vision for Fame is to deliver consumer-centric, innovative and data-driven media strategies, and excellent client service, as well as to nurture young talent in the ever-changing media industry. “I am extremely excited about this fantastic new business and the opportunity to launch and lead something in partnership with OMG. At the same time, I’m delighted to be able to benefit from the depth of experience and wide reaching scope that is accessible to us through our incorporation into the Duke Group of companies.”Duke Group CEO Wayne Naidoo adds: “The launch of a media agency within the Group was the next logical step for us, to be able to ensure that we are able to provide our clients with a full-service branding and communications offering. The opportunity to partner with OMG South Africa was beyond any of our expectations and we are incredibly enthusiastic about the opportunities that lie ahead through this unique collaboration and the obvious value this will provide our clients.”Comments OMG CEO Josh Dovey: “We are delighted to be able to partner with an independent, free-thinking partner like the Duke Group which has a proven track record of innovation and pushing boundaries. Fame will be acutely focussed on finding local brand solutions with the benefit of access to international best practice which will ultimately provide clients with superbly-tailored solutions and afford us incredible bang-for-buck media buying power.”Current Fame clients include amongst others, Edward Snell, and BevCo.