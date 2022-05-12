Built on passion. Fuelled by excellence

Hustle Media started as a digital agency, but it was born to perform and in no time grew into a full boutique media agency offering a host of specialised services.

Cindy Laufs, founder of Hustle Media

Integrity



Performance



A culture of excellence



Remaining a company with heart



Harnessing the power of community



Your business success as much as you are



Delivering exceptional work at affordable rates



Doing business – and life - with passion and a healthy dose of humour



How we can help you



Whether you’re a brand new start-up or a larger company needing fresh insight into what it takes to get ahead, we are here to help you find a unique solution, perfectly tailored to your specific needs and goals. We focus on:



Accelerating brands



Reaching new audiences and customers



Helping businesses thrive online and offline



Leveraging existing customer bases in a meaningful and impactful way





What we do



A full-service, multi-disciplined communications and digital agency, we offer:



1. Social media strategy and implementation

Social is the playground where your brand’s communication happens. We plan, implement, deliver and measure exciting and engaging social media marketing strategies for all-sized businesses, from consumer brands to property.



2. Design and branding

Time flies when you are making beautiful things! In September 2020, we launched Brand in a Box, an affordable solution to help businesses market their services beautifully. Little did we know that Brand in a Box was the seed that would launch Hustle Media Design Division. We now have an impressive body of work, and our studio is buzzing, but our greatest reward to date is the incredible and inspiring business owners that we have worked with along the way.



3. Website design

We craft beautiful and elegant websites for our clients to succeed in an interconnected world.



4. Influencer relations

We pride ourselves on having a thorough and hands-on approach to managing successful influencer campaigns. From searching for content creators that are aligned with brand to vetting them to managing influencer relationships, we ensure we deliver the best results for client campaigns and create positive experiences. We aim to provide as much added value over and above the required content deliverables.



5. Email marketing

Do you have an email list gathering dust? Get in touch! We would love to breathe new life into it and help to grow your business.



6. Content creation

From creative copywriting to brand shoots and onsite generated content, we are committed to delivering compelling and engaging content for our clients



7. Public relations

We design strategies and craft beautiful content to shape brand narratives, drive brand awareness and help clients engage more effectively with their audiences.



8. Strategic partnerships

Strong, relevant and effective brand partnerships are the way to go to elevate a marketing strategy. Through powerful collaborations and strategic alliances, we enhance value for brands and broaden reach and exposure through mechanics like influencer marketing and new distribution channels, enabling clients to reach areas in which they may not normally compete.





“We have delivered integrated branding and digital solutions for close to 100 brands since our inception in 2015 for a wide range of clients from SMMEs to national companies and global brands,” says founder Cindy Laufs, who has extensive experience in media, business development and marketing.We are not just an agency. We are not just another supplier.We are passionate communicators, committed to working with you every step of the way to create compelling, value-added strategies that fast-track your growth online and offline.The adage 'it takes a village to raise a child' still absolutely resonates with us and what we stand for. We believe in the power of collaboration – working with you and your team in sharing your brand stories with your audience.We are committed to: