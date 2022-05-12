Industries

    Built on passion. Fuelled by excellence

    12 May 2022
    Issued by: Hustle Media
    Hustle Media started as a digital agency, but it was born to perform and in no time grew into a full boutique media agency offering a host of specialised services.
    Cindy Laufs, founder of Hustle Media
    Cindy Laufs, founder of Hustle Media
    “We have delivered integrated branding and digital solutions for close to 100 brands since our inception in 2015 for a wide range of clients from SMMEs to national companies and global brands,” says founder Cindy Laufs, who has extensive experience in media, business development and marketing.

    Built on passion. Fuelled by excellence

    Who we are (and who we are not)

    We are not just an agency. We are not just another supplier.

    We are passionate communicators, committed to working with you every step of the way to create compelling, value-added strategies that fast-track your growth online and offline.

    The adage 'it takes a village to raise a child' still absolutely resonates with us and what we stand for. We believe in the power of collaboration – working with you and your team in sharing your brand stories with your audience.

    We are committed to:
  • Integrity
  • Performance
  • A culture of excellence
  • Remaining a company with heart
  • Harnessing the power of community
  • Your business success as much as you are
  • Delivering exceptional work at affordable rates
  • Doing business – and life - with passion and a healthy dose of humour

    Built on passion. Fuelled by excellence
    How we can help you

    Whether you’re a brand new start-up or a larger company needing fresh insight into what it takes to get ahead, we are here to help you find a unique solution, perfectly tailored to your specific needs and goals. We focus on:
  • Accelerating brands
  • Reaching new audiences and customers
  • Helping businesses thrive online and offline
  • Leveraging existing customer bases in a meaningful and impactful way

    Built on passion. Fuelled by excellence

    What we do

    A full-service, multi-disciplined communications and digital agency, we offer:

    1. Social media strategy and implementation
    Social is the playground where your brand’s communication happens. We plan, implement, deliver and measure exciting and engaging social media marketing strategies for all-sized businesses, from consumer brands to property.

    2. Design and branding
    Time flies when you are making beautiful things! In September 2020, we launched Brand in a Box, an affordable solution to help businesses market their services beautifully. Little did we know that Brand in a Box was the seed that would launch Hustle Media Design Division. We now have an impressive body of work, and our studio is buzzing, but our greatest reward to date is the incredible and inspiring business owners that we have worked with along the way.

    3. Website design
    We craft beautiful and elegant websites for our clients to succeed in an interconnected world.

    4. Influencer relations
    We pride ourselves on having a thorough and hands-on approach to managing successful influencer campaigns. From searching for content creators that are aligned with brand to vetting them to managing influencer relationships, we ensure we deliver the best results for client campaigns and create positive experiences. We aim to provide as much added value over and above the required content deliverables.

    5. Email marketing
    Do you have an email list gathering dust? Get in touch! We would love to breathe new life into it and help to grow your business.

    6. Content creation
    From creative copywriting to brand shoots and onsite generated content, we are committed to delivering compelling and engaging content for our clients

    7. Public relations
    We design strategies and craft beautiful content to shape brand narratives, drive brand awareness and help clients engage more effectively with their audiences.

    8. Strategic partnerships
    Strong, relevant and effective brand partnerships are the way to go to elevate a marketing strategy. Through powerful collaborations and strategic alliances, we enhance value for brands and broaden reach and exposure through mechanics like influencer marketing and new distribution channels, enabling clients to reach areas in which they may not normally compete.

    • NextOptions
    Hustle Media
    Hustle Media is a full-service, multi-disciplined communications and digital agency that services all sized clients, from start-ups to large companies. We create compelling, value-added strategies that fast-track growth on- and offline.

