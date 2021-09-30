Industries

    New kids on the block sponsor the Most Award

    30 Sep 2021
    Issued by: Nalesa Media
    The pandemic has definitely taken a lot from us all. Some people have lost their loved ones, jobs, homes, assets and some entities have had to close shop as the result of the lockdown rules and regulations. However, for Nalesa Media, the pandemic has certainly proved to be the birth of the new kids on the block doing big things in the advertising and media industry.
    As the new kids, Nalesa Media is trying to perfect the art of being in the right spaces with the right people at the right time and Nalesa Media has taken the opportunity to do so at the 2021 Most Awards Announcements. The awards were held at the Arena Holdings offices in Johannesburg, hosted by the lovely Ayanda MVP and Clement Manyathela. Nalesa Media is the proud sponsor of the Virtually Perfect Service Award.

    This was awarded to an agency that took firm grip on what became ‘business as usual’ by placing clients at ease by conducting a ‘Business as usual’ approach through innovative and effective virtual practices. The DSTV Media Sales team won the award and Nalesa Media’s managing director Palesa Mabuse was present at the event to hand over the award to the DSTV Sales CEO Fahmeeda Cassim-Surtee. Nalesa Media would like to congratulate Fahmeeda and her team for delivering perfect service during the pandemic. We would also like to say congratulations to all the winners who walked away with the big prize.

    We would like to thank Arena Events for giving us the opportunity to sponsor the award. We would also like to thank Jade Fleishman and Melanie Warricker from Arena Events for assisting us with the sponsorship and for the excellent service that they have given the Nalesa Media team.

    The new kids on the block are proving to be at the right places, with the right people at the right time.

    Nalesa Media
    Nalesa Media (Pty) is a 100% women BBBEE Level 1 owned Media Company and Out of Home (OoH) site owner established in 2010 by Naledi and Palesa Mabuse.

