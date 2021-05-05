Media Company news South Africa

Menu

Breaking down the early media reactions to Samsung's 2021 Neo QLED lineup

5 May 2021
Issued by: Samsung South Africa
Earlier this year, Samsung debuted its 2021 Neo QLED lineup. Leading business and consumer technology publications have already awarded the lineup top honours, highlighting the televisions' exceptional picture quality, sound innovations and design upgrades.

The Neo QLED portfolio – which includes 4K and 8K models – delivers an entirely new kind of display technology. The introduction of this technology emphasises not only Samsung’s rich engineering and innovation heritage, but also its commitment to new advancements in accessibility and sustainability that are redefining how consumers use their TVs in their homes. Complementing their vivid picture quality, Samsung’s Neo QLED TVs feature a premium Infinity One Design and Object Tracking Sound Pro that ensure that the TVs look and sound incredible from every angle. Neo QLEDs also carry Samsung’s award-winning Tizen operating system, which now offers new smart features like Samsung Smart Trainer to enhance the Samsung Health feature and new tools to optimise the gaming experience.

Frame your greatest design ideas: How Maps Maponyane transformed his living space with the Samsung Frame TV

Maps Maponyane recently gave his view of the elegant 4K UHD Smart TV that transforms into a gallery-like art display...

Issued by Samsung South Africa 1 Mar 2021


Here are some of the early reviews and reactions to the 2021 lineup:


Samsung’s flagship 4K Neo QLED TV, the QN90A, received top honours from Forbes in a review that highlighted how the TV’s processing capabilities offer almost three-dimensional detail and a top-of-the-line gaming experience. The outlet noted that “the 65QN90A’s upscaling is almost unfathomably good,” and praised “the eye-popping beauty of the QN65QN90A’s gaming images.”


TechRadar also praised Samsung’s Neo QLED technology, awarding the QN95A a five-star review and the distinction of ‘Editor’s Choice’. The publication commented: “Samsung’s first foray into Mini LED is a resounding success, with this Neo QLED TV.”


Techaeris applauded Samsung’s QN800A 8K Neo QLED TV for its “stunning picture quality” and smart features. The outlet noted that “multi-view is especially useful for gamers” as it offers users new ways to play through difficult levels while taking advantage of top-notch picture quality and processing.


Video Magazin rated Samsung’s QN900A 8K Neo QLED, 966 out of 1,030 points in its review – the highest score the outlet has ever granted in the TV category. The outlet noted: “Samsung proves time and again that you can still achieve a lot of additional quality with technical refinements and elaborate innovations – now with mini-LEDs.” The QN900A was given three awards with distinction in the following categories: Reference, Innovation and Design Tip.

For more information on Samsung’s award-winning 2021 Neo QLED 8K and 4K TV lineups along with the company’s other leading TV and audio innovations, visit Samsung’s TV and Audio product page.

Samsung South Africa
With the success of its electronics business, Samsung has been recognised globally as an industry leader in technology and now ranked as a top 10 global brand.
