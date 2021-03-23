BCCSA dismisses complaints in the Lindsay Dentlinger 'Budget Speech coverage' matter

On Wednesday 24 February 2021, during the coverage of the 2021 Budget Speech, eNCA's reporter Lindsay Dentlinger interviewed Freedom Front leader Mr Pieter Groenewald. After she had interviewed Mr Groenewald, Ms Dentlinger invited Mr Nqabayomzi Kwankwa from the United Democratic Movement to share his comments on the Budget Speech. As Mr Kwankwa approached the microphone he removed his mask and was immediately requested by the reporter to leave it on. Mr Groenewald, the previous interviewee, was not wearing his mask during his interview.

A copy of this video was posted on social media and sparked a furious debate around the reporter’s action. The United Democratic Movement, together with 11 other complainants lodged complaints relating to this incident with the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA).The complainants were aggrieved by the state of affairs surrounding the incident and were of the view that the reporter was racist because Mr Groenewald was not requested to wear a mask because he is white and that Mr Kwankwa was requested to keep his mask on because he is Black.The Broadcasting Code of Conduct prohibits a broadcaster from broadcasting material which, judged within context, advocates hatred that is based on race, ethnicity, gender or religion and which constitutes incitement to cause harm. The question that the BCCSA addressed was whether the reporter’s request that Mr Kwankwa should not remove his mask justifies an inference of racial discrimination or advocacy of hatred based on race.In its judgment released on Friday, 19 March 2021, the BCCSA found as follows:“As a responsible broadcaster we are governed by the BCCSA code of conduct and are satisfied with the judgment made. ENCA understands how our reporter’s coverage created a space for general public conjecture and are sorry that her behaviour was perceived to be racist and offended viewers. However, we reiterate that our internal investigation found, like the BCCSA did, that her conduct was not racially motivated. We remain committed to providing fair and balanced news irrespective of race, colour or creed,” said Norman Munzhelele, managing director of eNCA.