Henley Africa MBA student named SA Journalist of the Year at 2020 Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalist of the Year Awards

Henley Africa MBA student Pauli van Wyk has been named South African Journalist of the Year at the 2020 Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalist of the Year Awards. The accolade was one of a hat-trick of awards she received at the annual ceremony, held virtually on Thursday, 15 October this year because of the Covid-19 crisis.