Oracle Media wins 2 awards at the Exporters EC Awards 2020 event

Exporters Eastern Cape held its 25th Exporter of the Year Awards on 14 August this year. This annual event acknowledges the achievements of Eastern Cape exporters and service providers in the province. The 2020 awards event was a special milestone for the organisation, as they are celebrating their 40th birthday.

SJM Flex Environmental Practice Award Winner: Tavcor Motor Group



SJM Flex Environmental Award Winner: Volkswagen Group South Africa



IDC Job Creation Merit Award: Oracle Media



IDC Job Creation Merit Award: S4 Development Service



IDC Job Creation Award Winner: Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa



Best Provider of Service to Exporters Winner: Oracle Media



Best Exporter Medium Enterprise Merit Award for New Contracts: Sovereign Foods



Best Exporter Medium Enterprise Winner: S4 Development Services



Best Exporter Corporate Winner: Eberspächer South Africa



Best Exporter OEM Merit Award for Major Achievements: Volkswagen Group South Africa



Best Exporter OEM Merit Award for Overcoming Obstacles: Isuzu Motors South Africa



Best Exporter OEM Winner: Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa

In compliance with the lockdown restrictions for public gatherings, these awards were hosted online as an experiential live event, a first for the Exporter of the Year Awards evening. With live entertainment and presented by MC Gareth Burley online guests were always kept entertained. The winner announcements were pre-filmed at heritage and important landmarks in Port Elizabeth, which put a fresh spin on the interactive aspect of the evening. A very creative way of keeping those tuned in, engaged and was thoroughly enjoyed by all online viewers.The highlight of the evening for Oracle Media, was being announced as the IDC Job Creation Merit award-winner and the Best Provider of Service to Exporter winner. Competitors were larger companies and these two awards were a pleasant surprise to Neil Barker, MD of Oracle Media. “Our competition was tough and I really appreciate being chosen as winners in both those categories.”The category and merit award winners of the 2020 Exporter of the Year Awards were:“The Exporter of the Year Awards showcases the true success of our exports in the region. We continue to have great success stories in the Eastern Cape, despite the challenges and trials of the year, and we look forward to growing our influence within the industry for the years to come,” said Levey.