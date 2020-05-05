Independent Media rejects Mayor Plato's claims of fear-mongering and fake news by Weekend Argus

Independent Media confirms it has read the statement issued by Alderman Dan Plato, the executive mayor of the City of Cape Town, in response to an article that appeared on the front page of the Weekend Argus on Saturday, 2 May 2020.

The article in question dealt with the closure of the City’s controversial lockdown shelter situated at the Strandfontein Sports Complex and the phased removal of those who had been contained within its confines.From the get-go, this shelter has provoked immense concern from residents, civil rights groups and opposition political parties, largely concerning their observation of its infringements of human rights. This aspect has been extensively covered by all media groups in South Africa.Independent Media’s role is to report on the facts and convey the news to its constituents. It believes it has done so in this case. Independent Media offered the City of Cape Town a right of reply, which was undertaken by Alderman JP Smith and is noted in the article. The statement issued on behalf of the executive mayor is somewhat contradictory and also makes a mockery of the highly credible organisations quoted in the article.Independent Media, therefore, firmly stands by its reporter, its editor, those who provided comment, as well as the gist of the story itself.Additionally, the mayor is incorrect in his assumption that Independent Media does not have a press ombudsman. There is, in fact, a complaints process in place and an internal ombudsman, just like most media companies around the world. Details on how to contact Independent’s ombudsman are freely available on the website. No attempt was made by the City of Cape Town.Independent Media consequently rejects the statement made by Alderman Dan Plato and calls on fellow media to stand united in reporting the truth from the frontline, just as Independent Media has done in this case.