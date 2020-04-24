Visit Covid-19 portal: sacoronavirus.co.za, latest news and resource links

Lift hearts and voices and unite in song on Freedom Day

Issued by: Independent Media
Monday, 27 April 2020 marks Freedom Day in South Africa, a day, which commemorates the country's break from its apartheid past and heralded the dawn of democracy.
On this day in 1994, the new Constitution arrived and millions of South Africans cast their vote in the first democratic election in the country. On that day, no one stayed at home. But in 2020, Independent Media is encouraging everyone to stay home.

Independent Media noted that it goes without saying, that 2020 will certainly be a year to remember. However, the media house is also encouraging citizens to let it be remembered for another reason aside from Covid-19 and lockdown. “Let history record that once again, South Africans can overcome their differences to stand as one in the face of human challenge.

“We, therefore, call on all South Africans, foreigners and visitors to ‘unite’ at 6pm on Monday, 27 April and sing our national anthem as one voice. From our windows, balconies, doorways, gardens or out in the yard, wherever you are, let us energise the flame of our national resilience, which has seen us overcome the past, with a view to us all moving forward to thrive as a nation,” stated the company.

Independent Media encourages readers to record their efforts and share these with the rest of the country and the world on social media by tagging @IOLNews #proudlysinging.

Let us celebrate the spirit of Freedom Day by being together in spirit.

Independent Media's press office

Independent Media Independent Media is one of South Africa's leading print media production companies. Our stable of fine, quality publications include 18 of the country's most prominent newspapers.
About Us | News | Contact
