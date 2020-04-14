Visit Covid-19 portal: sacoronavirus.co.za, latest news, resource links

Don't stay small, grow big business

By: Themba Mtsali, Issued by: Sounds Divine Studios
Many small business owners have insecurities, all because they are used to being told to stay small. This includes many who have been told to look for a job instead of starting a business. This has caused delays in steps that needed to be taken, including permits that needed to be obtained for informal businesses before the lockdown was enforced. This is the mindset of a small thinker, and it's time to think big.
My advice to all South African people is to avoid small-mindedness and grow up. Steve Biko died because he saw the horror of our people and hence conceived the Black Conscious Movement – something that inspired me to volunteer and declare the time for us to build empires and stop hating each other.

Ever been in a township where you, once again, catch yourself having to explain your blackness to the other party? It is time to stop. Sasolburg is not a small township; it is big enough to build empires and stop spreading negativity. Let's grow up. Let the legacy of Dr Richard Maponya live on amongst us and inspire us to think with a billionaire mentality.

Don’t stay small, it is time to grow big. Stop analysing things and taking things personally. Business organisations are not united and it is time to change that - We need unity to grow.

About Sounds Divine

Our services include broadcasting solutions and monetising content. We started as a post-production facility (final mix) and we are working on our value chain. We offer proactive relationship building and convenience, ensuring high integrity and quality as well as great service and efficiency. We are a small business but we are all about thinking BIG.

About the author

Themba Mtsali is the Managing Director and Broadcasting Media Consultant at Sounds Divine Studios

Sounds Divine Studios' press office

Sounds Divine Studios Sounds Divine Studios is a 100% black owned innovative broadcasting and media production company.
