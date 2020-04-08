Independent Media has today launched a timely and important awareness campaign to aid in the continued efforts to help flatten the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.
A critical element of curtailing the disease is the use of face masks. However, there is a dire shortage of medical-grade face masks in the country (and the world). Healthcare workers, on the frontline of combating this disease and caring for those infected, are our everyday heroes making the difference to life or death on a daily basis. They need these face masks.
To combat the shortage and to interrupt the spread of the virus, Independent Media conceptualised an awareness campaign that has several important potentially life-saving aims, among them:
Alleviating the shortage of medical masks required for healthcare workers by
Encouraging everyone to wear masks when leaving the house – for any reason – that they have made themselves at home
There is also the added benefit of the human need to do something worthwhile, while on lockdown, and this could be a great family project, as well as practical education for younger children.
A series of advertisements will run across all of the Independent Media titles around the country. The publications will contain a cut-out pattern for a face mask, with easy step-by-step instructions on how to make it.
Independent Media acknowledges that cloth masks are not of the same standard as medical masks. However, in accordance with now international best practices and guidelines, the wearing of cloth masks has been shown to have a positive effect in stopping the transmission of the Covid-19 virus.
The need for mask-wearing will increase as South Africa heads into winter and traditional flu season. It is, therefore, critical to do as much as is possible, to interrupt the transmission of Covid-19 as soon as possible. Independent Media, therefore, urges the public to be heroes and wear a mask.
The ‘Heroes Don’t Wear Capes, They Wear Masks’ campaign forms part of Independent Media’s ongoing social awareness programmes. Other notable campaigns have included ‘Racism Stops with Me’ and #MyPromise, a campaign to highlight and help in preventing gender-based violence.
To share the story and encourage more people to participate, IOL has launched a Facebook gallery and competition with R500 Loot vouchers up for grabs on @IOLNews (on Facebook).
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.