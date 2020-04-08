Heroes don't wear capes, they wear masks

Independent Media has today launched a timely and important awareness campaign to aid in the continued efforts to help flatten the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Alleviating the shortage of medical masks required for healthcare workers by



Encouraging everyone to wear masks when leaving the house – for any reason – that they have made themselves at home

A critical element of curtailing the disease is the use of face masks. However, there is a dire shortage of medical-grade face masks in the country (and the world). Healthcare workers, on the frontline of combating this disease and caring for those infected, are our everyday heroes making the difference to life or death on a daily basis. They need these face masks.To combat the shortage and to interrupt the spread of the virus, Independent Media conceptualised an awareness campaign that has several important potentially life-saving aims, among them:There is also the added benefit of the human need to do something worthwhile, while on lockdown, and this could be a great family project, as well as practical education for younger children.A series of advertisements will run across all of the Independent Media titles around the country. The publications will contain a cut-out pattern for a face mask, with easy step-by-step instructions on how to make it.Independent Media acknowledges that cloth masks are not of the same standard as medical masks. However, in accordance with now international best practices and guidelines, the wearing of cloth masks has been shown to have a positive effect in stopping the transmission of the Covid-19 virus.The need for mask-wearing will increase as South Africa heads into winter and traditional flu season. It is, therefore, critical to do as much as is possible, to interrupt the transmission of Covid-19 as soon as possible. Independent Media, therefore, urges the public to be heroes and wear a mask.Thecampaign forms part of Independent Media’s ongoing social awareness programmes. Other notable campaigns have included ‘Racism Stops with Me’ and #MyPromise, a campaign to highlight and help in preventing gender-based violence.To share the story and encourage more people to participate, IOL has launched a Facebook gallery and competition with R500 Loot vouchers up for grabs on @IOLNews (on Facebook).Be a hero too, make your mask and wear it.For more information, please contact