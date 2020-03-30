Media Company news South Africa

South Africans trust in news greater than ever amid worldwide #Covid-19 pandemic

Issued by: The SpaceStation
The Edelman Trust Barometer released a special report on Covid-19 last week. It shows that currently the most relied upon source of information is mainstream news organisations.
News24, Fin24 and Business Insider have recorded their biggest number of average daily unique browsers to date showing that trust in news in now greater than ever. On average, News24 records one million unique browsers daily but – as the coverage on the spread of the coronavirus intensified – News24 has consistently stayed above the one million UB mark, topping over two million ADUBs twice in the last two weeks.

As South Africans turn to News24 to separate fact from fiction amid the worldwide spread of the coronavirus, News24 has seen an increase in engagement across all interest segments and provide a separate dimension to just looking at unique browsers and page views. Higher engagement user segments are visiting the site more regularly and for a longer duration session each time, and the News24 super users are spending an of average two hours and 14 minutes on-site daily.

“At this time of crisis, the role of truthful and verified reporting cannot be overstated. People are craving information about a virus that could alter our entire future and plans for ourselves. The stakes have never been higher; our reportage must be truthful, thorough and informed. The massive increase in users tells me that the trust relationship with our readers has strengthened in a period of just three weeks,” says Adriaan Basson, News24 editor-in-chief.

The SpaceStation The SpaceStation offers a wide range of digital marketing solutions including native advertising, video, mobile, programmatic, social, app, DMP and content marketing. Part of 24.com and the Media24 Group, The SpaceStation is Naspers' lead digital media sales house in Sub-Saharan Africa.
South Africans trust in news greater than ever amid worldwide #Covid-19 pandemic

