Covid-19: African News Agency launches free public info portal

To combat the spread of misinformation, fake news and downright dangerous data pertaining to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, the African News Agency (ANA) has launched a dedicated content portal to provide a credible and verified source of news and information. The portal will be made open to the public and is free of charge.



The portal,



ANA hopes that in collating and curating this information and making it accessible to everyone, it can spread a little kindness, compassion, as well as the truth. “There are many unknowns about this disease and many mistruths, half-truths and false information that are being circulated. This can have the effect of creating panic and fear. In providing this free access to credible knowledge, we aim to empower people and assist the public in not feeling so scared or alone during these current unsettling times,” said Lance Witten, chief content officer: ANA Syndication.



Covid-19 content can be accessed



ANA’s team of journalists and multimedia content producers will be working around the clock to keep the coronavirus content current.



African News Agency – Connected to the Truth



The portal, Covid-19 , curates the latest news, data, resources, tips and innovations from around the world, to help navigate the ongoing global crisis. In addition to sharing news, statistics, and articles on the treatment and management of the disease, it will also aim to bust myths around coronavirus.ANA hopes that in collating and curating this information and making it accessible to everyone, it can spread a little kindness, compassion, as well as the truth. “There are many unknowns about this disease and many mistruths, half-truths and false information that are being circulated. This can have the effect of creating panic and fear. In providing this free access to credible knowledge, we aim to empower people and assist the public in not feeling so scared or alone during these current unsettling times,” said Lance Witten, chief content officer: ANA Syndication.Covid-19 content can be accessed here ANA’s team of journalists and multimedia content producers will be working around the clock to keep the coronavirus content current.African News Agency – Connected to the Truth

Related

News