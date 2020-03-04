RebelRebel launches its new website

RebelRebel and Pisces Digital combine to bring about a site that is, unapologetically, on-brand.
RebelRebel, the six-month-old specialist media owner helmed by Mike and Shauna Carter, this week announced the launch of its brand new website – rebelrebel.digital
.
“After spending time establishing our presence in the South African market, we thought it was time to start building our presence online,” notes Shauna Carter, sales and operations partner at RebelRebel.
Built by the team at Pisces Digital, who was awarded the business after a lengthy period of matchmaking, the site is a pure representation of the brand that the team at RebelRebel is trying to create in the African market.
“Pisces was the only participant who could make sense of our brief, and delivered brilliantly on what I was seeing in my head since we started thinking about the look and feel of this business,” continues Mike Carter, commercial partner at RebelRebel.
Fusing elements of punk rock and futurism, as well as being functional and responsive, the site is an absolute treat for the eyes. Featuring custom animations, bright colours and short, punchy copy that gets right to the point of what it’s there to do, the build went quickly once the concepts had been approved.
“Mike approached us with a very specific business problem to solve – bring to life their unique way of thinking to clearly differentiate themselves from other media owners. Working closely with Mike and Shauna to understand their business strategy enabled us to focus on building an identity for the brand online – to ultimately cut through the clutter and help them engage with their consumers,” says Matt Rudd, managing director of Pisces Digital.
While being quite a lean build in terms of copy, the new site represents the ethos that runs through the core of RebelRebel’s promise to its clients: providing more and doing so faster. Purposefully built to provide enough information on what the business stands for and what they offer clients, the user is led on a journey built to motivate some form of connection with the team, either by picking up the phone or by downloading one of the vcards available on the site.
“A brand’s website is an important marketing tool – and often the first part of a consumer’s experience with a brand. With this in mind, it was essential that we were able to bring Mike and Shauna’s vision to life creatively. Drawing inspiration from the visual style of the ‘70s and ‘80s punk and new wave movements – we created a bold, visually arresting site that is in clear contrast to other media owner brands,” finishes Suroer Allie, creative director at Pisces Digital.
The website can be viewed at http://rebelrebel.digital/