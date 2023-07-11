We make pretty things - bold and beautiful! Our latest design showcase fresh from our studio

While we keep the wheels turning for our clients by running campaigns, managing their social media presence, and conceptualising innovative and influential campaigns, we will always have a soft spot for creating beautiful things! Hustle Media design division has been thriving, and it's time to share some of the designs produced in our studio that we love. All our designs are created with a passion for creativity and a deep understanding of the power of visual communication.

Let’s dive in!

Client | Table Bay Mall | Winter Wilderness Holiday Camp

Scope of work | Campaign design

We love the nostalgic straight out of a children’s story book look and feel of the design we did for our client Table Bay Mall for their winter holiday activation for the little ones.

Client | We Sell Flavourz |

Scope of work | Menu refresh

We've added a touch of design magic to the menu designs for two brands under the We Sell Flavourz umbrella. Since our initial menu design for them, their brand has experienced remarkable growth. We are honoured to be a part of their incredible journey of expansion.

Client | Golden Walk | Follow & Win

Scope of work | Campaign design

This campaign called for a simple yet striking design with a strong call to action to drive the campaign message.

Client | Kapano | Property Sales

Scope of work | Auction brochure

Our design team translated property lingo-heavy information into an easy-to-understand and visual format catering to a broad cross-section of audiences.

Client | Mall of the South | Youth Day

Scope of work | Campaign design

Mall of the South conceptualised an impactful campaign for Youth Month and embraced the incredible talent of our young generation in arts, culture, and entrepreneurship. We went bright and bold to support the campaign concept.

Like what you see? Get in touch, and let’s create something wonderful together.

To view more of our work, click here: Design Portfolio.



