    Practice safe design. Use a concept.

    4 Aug 2022
    Issued by: Hustle Media
    Time flies when you're making beautiful things! In September 2020, we launched Brand in a Box, an affordable solution to help businesses market their services beautifully. Little did we know that Brand in a Box was the seed that would launch Hustle Media Design Division. We now have an impressive body of work and our studio is buzzing, but our greatest reward to date is the incredible and inspiring business owners we've worked with along the way.
    Practice safe design. Use a concept.

    Have a look at our latest design projects:

    Table Bay Mall | Easter Campaign

    Scope of work: Campaign design

    The Peter the Rabbit-inspired design took us back to tea parties in the garden and fairy tales with friends.

    Practice safe design. Use a concept.

    Table Bay Mall | Mother’s Day Campaign

    Scope of work: Campaign design

    A simple and elegant design for Mother’s Day with a touch of animation to add an extra layer of interest to the design.
    Click here to view the animation.

    Practice safe design. Use a concept.

    Table Bay Mall | Doughnut Factory

    Scope of work: Campaign design

    There’s nothing sweet about keeping the little ones busy during an extended school holiday! Table Bay Mall teamed up with Krispy Kream and Jelly Bean events to set up their own Doughnut Factory in their centre court. We did the beautiful and bright campaign design ... and ate way too many doughnuts!

    Sana

    Scope of work: Brand design and website build

    Our design passion and purpose lie in helping start-ups get to market beautifully. We’re currently working with passionate foodie Rossana Scala on launching her Mediterranean-inspired subscription recipe site for time-strapped and health-conscious people.

    Practice safe design. Use a concept.

    Mall of the South | Mandela Day

    Scope of work: Campaign design

    We love working with clients who care. Resthaven, an orphanage and old age home in Johannesburg South, had a wish list of items they desperately needed. With the help of generous donations from the community and corporate sponsorships, Mall of the South managed to tick every box on Resthaven’s wish list.

    Practice safe design. Use a concept.

    Sammy Mark Square and The Boulders Shopping Centre

    Scope of work: CI refresh

    Brands evolve and date over time. We gave retailers Sammy Marks and Boulders Shopping Centre’s CI a little nip and tuck to align it with its shopper profile.

    Like what you see? Get in touch, and let’s create something wonderful together.

    To view more of our work, click on these links: Design Portfolio | Website

    Hustle Media
    Hustle Media is a full-service, multi-disciplined communications and digital agency that services all sized clients, from start-ups to large companies. We create compelling, value-added strategies that fast-track growth on- and offline.



    News

