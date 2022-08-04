Practice safe design. Use a concept.

Time flies when you're making beautiful things! In September 2020, we launched Brand in a Box, an affordable solution to help businesses market their services beautifully. Little did we know that Brand in a Box was the seed that would launch Hustle Media Design Division. We now have an impressive body of work and our studio is buzzing, but our greatest reward to date is the incredible and inspiring business owners we've worked with along the way.

Have a look at our latest design projects:

Table Bay Mall | Easter Campaign

Scope of work: Campaign design

The Peter the Rabbit-inspired design took us back to tea parties in the garden and fairy tales with friends.

Table Bay Mall | Mother’s Day Campaign

Scope of work: Campaign design

A simple and elegant design for Mother’s Day with a touch of animation to add an extra layer of interest to the design.

Click here to view the animation.

Table Bay Mall | Doughnut Factory

Scope of work: Campaign design

There’s nothing sweet about keeping the little ones busy during an extended school holiday! Table Bay Mall teamed up with Krispy Kream and Jelly Bean events to set up their own Doughnut Factory in their centre court. We did the beautiful and bright campaign design ... and ate way too many doughnuts!

Sana

Scope of work: Brand design and website build

Our design passion and purpose lie in helping start-ups get to market beautifully. We’re currently working with passionate foodie Rossana Scala on launching her Mediterranean-inspired subscription recipe site for time-strapped and health-conscious people.

Mall of the South | Mandela Day

Scope of work: Campaign design

We love working with clients who care. Resthaven, an orphanage and old age home in Johannesburg South, had a wish list of items they desperately needed. With the help of generous donations from the community and corporate sponsorships, Mall of the South managed to tick every box on Resthaven’s wish list.

Sammy Mark Square and The Boulders Shopping Centre

Scope of work: CI refresh

Brands evolve and date over time. We gave retailers Sammy Marks and Boulders Shopping Centre’s CI a little nip and tuck to align it with its shopper profile.

Like what you see? Get in touch, and let’s create something wonderful together.

To view more of our work, click on these links: Design Portfolio | Website



