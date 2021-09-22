d e s i g n / CONNECT 2021 / Industry talks

d e s i g n / CONNECT 21 presented by Decorex Africa and 100% Design South Africa is currently underway! Built by RX Africa, the three-day Decorex Virtual event has just two days left and consists of compelling headline talks, trend forecasts and panel discussions with both leading designers and rising stars of the African design world. The event marks the start of some important networking functions that will take place throughout October and November.
Entry is free, but registration is essential. To register go to: Design Connect Registration
RX Africa has worked throughout the last 18 months to ensure that they provide a platform to keep the décor and design industry connected, even against the odds. Most impressive, given the on-again, off-again issues the pandemic brought, is the highly innovative way the Decorex Africa team has risen to every challenge to create an online store, virtual participation sessions and opportunities for the industry to bring creativity to the fore.
The online store brings the expo experience to people at the click of a button where they can shop for designer décor, furniture, fashion and much more on one convenient platform.
Visit to start browsing and purchasing products for your home here: http://decorexonline.co.za/shop-products/
For more information on the three-day line-up go to: https://www.decorex.co.za/
