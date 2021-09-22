d e s i g n / CONNECT 2021 / Industry talks

d e s i g n / CONNECT 21 presented by Decorex Africa and 100% Design South Africa is currently underway! Built by RX Africa, the three-day Decorex Virtual event has just two days left and consists of compelling headline talks, trend forecasts and panel discussions with both leading designers and rising stars of the African design world. The event marks the start of some important networking functions that will take place throughout October and November.