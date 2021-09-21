Industries

    Chamdor's 'The Art of Celebration' campaign awarded best print design award

    21 Sep 2021
    Issued by: Grey Africa
    Chamdor is a premium sparkling grape drink made from some of the best grape sources in the world and is a leading, premium non-alcoholic beverage available throughout Africa. Chamdor lets consumers celebrate life's most special and memorable moments in affordable luxury.
    Chamdor's 'The Art of Celebration' campaign awarded best print design award

    The agency was tasked with creating a campaign that expresses the uniqueness and quality of the drink, and to position it as the benchmark for everyday celebrations.

    The campaign idea, ‘The Art of Celebration’, communicates how Chamdor elevates any celebratory occasion. The artwork, which was created as liquid art, showcases the feeling of energy and vibrancy that consumers experience whenever they pop the cork of a Chamdor bottle. The campaign is elegant, sophisticated, and aspirational, embodying the values that the brand has at its heart.

    Chamdor's 'The Art of Celebration' campaign awarded best print design awardChamdor's 'The Art of Celebration' campaign awarded best print design award

    Recently, ‘The Art of Celebration’ campaign was awarded the Best Print Design Award by DesignRush - a leading awards platform that recognises standout creative work for brands such as NBA, McDonald's, Nike and many other global brands.

    Greer van Eyssen, group head Design at Grey Advertising Africa and WPP Liquid explains, “It’s a huge acknowledgement to be recognised in these prestigious awards. We always strive to produce the best design for our clients with our team of artisans and designers.”

    Chamdor's 'The Art of Celebration' campaign awarded best print design award

    “Our task was a repositioning campaign and toolkit for the lead market (Nigeria), which truly positioned Chamdor as the pinnacle of premium. With our brand line, ‘The Art of Celebration’, and working with a top 3D animator, we turned the Chamdor liquid into interpretive works of art that symbolise life’s greatest celebratory moments. We’re really pleased with the results and the recognition the work has received,” concludes van Eyssen.

    For more information on the Design Rush awards - https://www.designrush.com/best-designs/print

    Grey Africa
    Grey is the advertising network of Grey Group. The Grey Group ranks among the largest global communications companies and its parent company is WPP (NASDAQ: WPPGY).
