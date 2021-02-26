Superunion Africa wins 2020 Architecture, Construction and Design Award

Through collaborating with Atmos Architecture and Design, Ogilvy, ChatR Solutions and Edge, Superunion Africa transformed Anglo American's 2020 Mining Indaba stand into an interactive brand experience that elevated the company's presence at the expo. This led to the stand being awarded the winner in the Exhibition Design (Built) category at the Architecture, Construction and Design Awards 2020.

Mathew Weiss, Superunion Africa managing director, is proud of the recognition and accolade, explaining: “We were tasked with ensuring that Anglo American would be noticed in a crowded convention centre. With 66m² of space available, we created something that stood out, told multiple stories of innovation, and encouraged delegates to engage with the brand, while also meeting the practical needs for meeting areas and storage. In its versatility the stand design became a physical expression of the brand.”Using the contour ‘A’ logo and the clean white identity accented by contours of the earth, Superunion integrated the brand’s visual language into all the stand elements; ceiling, walls, furniture and floor. Much like the earth’s contours, the design channelled the flow and rhythm of the delegates’ interactions.A bold slatted ceiling detail formed the main feature of the stand. The elevated ceiling maximised the space for conversation, movement and storage, and overall improved the stand’s visibility.Bespoke furniture was designed with hidden cavities for storage, addressing the limited space challenge.Further, the contours dropped down like stalactites, creating zones within the stand that felt more intimate to encourage conversation. Simultaneously, the general flow and shape of the stand allowed delegates to explore messaging around the strategic theme of ‘mining with purpose’. Weiss added: “We prompted visitors to the stand by asking what their purpose is. Visitors were encouraged to tag their answer with #MiningWithPupose, and responses were displayed in a live feed on the video wall, creating a talking point for delegates.”Weiss concluded: “The Anglo American Mining Indaba exhibition stand highlighted the company’s ethos of continually pushing boundaries in the mining industry and its people-centric approach.”