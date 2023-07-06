Industries

Abnormal secures Haleon Expert!

6 Jul 2023
Issued by: Abnormal
Abnormal, a leading advertising agency, today announced that it has secured the Haleon Specialist creative account. The decision comes after a lengthy pitch process, from which Abnormal emerged victorious.
Abnormal secures Haleon Expert!

Haleon is a world-leading consumer health company with a portfolio of brands that includes Sensodyne®, Voltaren®, Centrum®, Otrivin®, and Calpol®. Abnormal is excited to partner with Haleon to create innovative and effective advertising campaigns that will support its purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity.

"We are thrilled to have been selected by Haleon as their creative agency," said Francoise van Rheede, managing director of Abnormal. "We believe that our unique approach to advertising will help Haleon to stand out from competitors as a leader in the consumer healthcare expert and healthcare professional arena."

"We are confident that Abnormal's creative and innovative approach will help us to reach our target audience and enable more South Africans to benefit from better everyday health," said Macelle Erasmus, head of expert at Haleon. "We are excited to work with Abnormal to create advertising campaigns that are both effective and memorable."

The partnership between Abnormal and Haleon is an exciting prospect with both companies committed to the value of creativity and innovation in their communication.

About Abnormal

Abnormal is a through-the-line advertising and marketing agency based in Johannesburg, South Africa. The agency was founded in 2015 and has a strong track record of creating successful advertising campaigns for a variety of brands. Abnormal is known for its creative and unconventional approach to advertising, which often pushes the boundaries of what is considered 'normal' in advertising.

About Haleon

Haleon is a leading global healthcare company with a portfolio that includes Sensodyne®, Voltaren®, Centrum®, Otrivin®, and Calpol®. Our brands are built on science, innovation and deep human understanding, and are trusted by millions of consumers globally. They span oral health; vitamins, minerals and supplements; pain relief; respiratory health and digestive health.

