Grey Advertising Africa and Savanna Cider win 2 gold MMA Smarties awards

Grey Advertising Africa and Savanna Cider are thrilled to announce their recent success at the Smarties Awards, organised by the Mobile Marketing Association (MMA) South Africa. The annual awards programme recognises and celebrates the best in mobile marketing and advertising, honouring brands, agencies, and technology providers who have developed innovative mobile marketing campaigns that have effectively engaged consumers and delivered measurable business results.

Grey Advertising Africa and Savanna Cider entered for the first time this year. They won big, taking home two gold awards in the cutting-edge Web 3.0 category for Intelligent Devices and Blockchain & NFT. The awards are significant for both companies, demonstrating their ability to leverage digital and mobile technologies to drive business success effectively.

The Intelligent Devices campaign, named GUGU, won gold for its innovative use of artificial intelligence to create an AI assistant that assists Savanna Cider's customers select the perfect drink. The Blockchain & NFT campaign, Comedy Bar NFT, won gold for using non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to create a unique and valuable digital collectible for Savanna Cider's customers.

"We are thrilled to receive these prestigious awards and be recognised for our innovative work in the mobile marketing space," said Fran Luckin, chief creative officer at Grey Advertising Africa. "These awards are a testament to the incredible collaboration between Grey and Savanna Cider and our shared commitment to delivering exceptional results for our clients."

In addition to the two gold awards, Tilesh Bhaga, creative director of Innovation and Technology at Grey Advertising Africa, presented a keynote after appearing on a Web 3.0 panel at the Smarties conference on Thursday, 30 March. The conference was part of the 2023 build-up to this year's Smarties Awards programme, a celebration of marketing excellence for South African businesses. “With the Smarties focusing so highly on effectiveness in the digital realm, it's an immensely amazing feeling for us as an agency to show up and win in the Web 3.0 category. The most innovative category shows that we managed to execute in this genre while still being effective," Bhaga says.

Tilesh provided a live demo of GUGU, the AI assistant, and presented the Savanna Comedy Bar laugh-o-meter NFT to the audience. The campaign sparked great conversations and excitement about what's possible in Web 3.0 and demonstrated innovative marketing strategies' power.

"We are incredibly proud of the work we have done with Grey Advertising Africa and the results we have achieved together," said Maijaliina Hansen-Chipps, RTD Category Lead at Savanna Cider. "Winning two gold Smarties awards is a testament to the dedication and creativity of the entire team, and we are excited to continue working together to push the boundaries of mobile marketing and advertising."

The Smarties Awards provide an opportunity for the mobile marketing industry in South Africa to showcase their best work and for brands to demonstrate how they effectively use mobile marketing to reach and engage with consumers. Grey Advertising Africa and Savanna Cider's success at the 2023 Smarties Awards is a testament to their commitment to delivering exceptional results for their clients and their ability to drive innovation in the mobile marketing space.

For more information on the Smarties Awards and Grey Advertising Africa and Savanna Cider's winning campaigns, please visit https://www.mmaglobal.com/smarties/awards/programs/south-africa.

To learn more about Grey Advertising Africa visit https://www.grey.co.za or follow them on social media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GreyAfrica

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/grey_wolfpack/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/GreyJHB

LinkedIn: https://za.linkedin.com/company/grey_za



