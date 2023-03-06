Industries

Castle Free: South Africa's official guilt-free beer

6 Mar 2023
Issued by: Joe Public
Partying hard in the evening, hanging hard in the morning. Shower. Rinse. Repeat.
Castle Free: South Africa's official guilt-free beer

Binge drinking, followed by regret, is a theme song we all know better than the national anthem. And with SA ranking in the WHO top six countries worldwide for alcohol consumption per drinker, we’re a country seemingly caught in an endless guilty cycle.

But SAB’s Castle Free, in partnership with Shift and Joe Public, is proud to present a brand new innovation to help SA’s binge drinkers pace themselves through these marathon party weekends.

Imagine walking into your favourite pub or tavern,
only to be confronted with a dazzling set of church-style
stained-glass windows next to the bar.

Imagine walking into your favourite pub or tavern, only to be confronted with a dazzling set of church-style stained-glass windows next to the bar. Now imagine your surprise to see this age-old craft, traditionally used to teach moral lessons, exquisitely extolling the virtues of beer.

But this in no ordinary brew. With 0.0% alcohol – and therefore 0,0% regret – Castle Free has proclaimed itself SA’s first official guilt-free beer: An equally exquisitely-crafted lager, delivering a premium beer alternative to help transform taverns from veritable dens of regret into phuza-faceless party spots.

Each stained-glass window presents a striking illustration of either a Castle Free bottle or glass of beer, featuring its claim to fame: ‘The guilt-free beer’ emblazoned below.

"The idea behind Castle Free is that people can use it to pace themselves between or after regular alcohol content beers, so they can keep having a good time without the regret that comes from overdoing it," says Wendy Bedforth, Castle Free brand manager at SAB. "We always advocate for responsible drinking, and we see our latest project as a bold media innovation that pushes the boundaries of point of purchase advertising in a way that helps people see beer in a new light."

"To break through the clutter, we looked for a fresh approach to ambient media that disrupts people’s behaviour," adds Simone Rossum, executive creative director at Shift. "The use of stained-glass windows as ‘posters’ aligns to our own purpose of driving a positive impact – by guiding people to better choices, right at the key decision-making moment. By engaging in talks with tavern owners, we hope to install the stained-glass windows either on a temporary or permanent basis, site dependent, in popular pubs across the country."

The Shift team, led by Rossum and creative director Christo Krüger, conceptualised and designed the windows, in turn hand-crafted by a team of experts headed by renowned stained-glass artist, Elzabe Heine.

In this way, an innovative new communication medium was created to convey an unexpected and attention-grabbing message – ultimately lighting the way for people to enjoy a regret-free weekend with South Africa’s first official guilt-free beer.

Cheers to that, we say. As many times as you like.

Twitter: @SABreweries | Facebook: @SouthAfricanBreweries | YouTube: SA Breweries @SABLimited

Credits:

Brand: ABInBev SAB: Castle Free
Brand manager: Wendy Bedforth
Vice president: Marketing: Vaughan Croeser
Agency: Shift/Joe Public
Group chief creative officer: Pepe Marais
Chief creative officer: Xolisa Dyeshana
Executive creative director: Simone Rossum
Creative director: Christo Krüger
Design and production: The Cutting Edge, Elzabe Heine, Rollset CC
Art director/designer: Mokoena Kobeli, Nicola Spurdle
Illustrator: Mokoena Kobeli
Group account director: Jeanne Rosenberg
Senior consultant: Neela Bamberger
Agency producer: Manuel Cardoso Lopes, Belinda Shea, Tammy Chetty
Copywriter: Claudette Browne Storrar, Michelle McKenna

NextOptions
Joe Public
We are a 100% independent and proudly South African integrated brand and communication group, with a philosophy grounded in the purpose of growth.
Read more: SAB, Joe Public, Pepe Marais, Simone Rossum, Shift, Michelle McKenna, Tammy Chetty, Wendy Bedforth

