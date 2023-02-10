Amarula celebrates the African spirit andthe unique marula fruit in new TV commercial

Amarula, South Africa's number 1 cream liqueur and the world's first and only cream liqueur made with real marula fruit spirit, has released a new global TV commercial. "It is a true reflection of Amarula and the Spirit of Africa that ripples throughout the world and explores the versatility of Amarula," says Amarula's marketing manager, Banele Msimanga. "It's African Spirit in a bottle that opens a world of opportunities and sharing."

The Amarula story starts with the marula fruit. It's this special fruit that grows only in sub-Saharan Africa, harvested once a year during Africa's summer and shared by the local community that sparks Amarula's African spirit - a spirit of warmth, generosity, optimism and sharing. It's made for the world, born from African sun and soil. The new TV commercial was shot in partnership with bespoke agency Liquid, operating out of Grey Advertising Africa, and directed by Kyle Lewis of Egg Films.

"We were tasked with creating meaning around Amarula that would speak to a global audience, to start the conversation around 'marula spirit' as universal - reflecting the African spirit of sharing and togetherness," says Felix Kessel, executive creative director at Liquid (Grey Advertising Africa).

"It's an energy that ripples out into the world. We talk about Amarula being a sunshine brand - an optimistic brand - and whoever it touches feels that little bit of African warmth and optimism. The new commercial needed to tell Amarula's story on a deeper, more impactful level, demonstrating the African spirit that is at the heart of the brand's activities around the world. The second layer beneath the portrayal of this wonderful spirit is showcasing the versatility of Amarula - a delicious, one-of-a-kind drink that can be enjoyed and shared in so many ways and in so many different settings," adds Kessel.

The commercial will be aired across the world https://youtu.be/qS43TCE1dAQ, with the South African version featuring the hit song Suited by Shekinah. Amarula is available in over 100 countries in different variants that include the original Amarula Cream, Amarula Raspberry Chocolate, Amarula Vegan, Amarula Ethiopian Coffee and Amarula Chocolate. This delicious cream liqueur is ideal for everyday moments and celebrations. Raise a glass to a truly global African brand that is sharing its African spirit with the world.

Amarula Cream, Amarula Raspberry Chocolate, and Amarula Ethiopian Coffee are available at all leading South African liquor and retail outlets.

