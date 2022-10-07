Scottish Leader x Moonchild Sanelly change the face of whisky

Scottish Leader has been serving the whisky world some attitude since 1976. In a fluid world where stereotypes are continuously challenged, the #BraveMakesIt campaign, in partnership with Grey Advertising/WPP Liquid took it a step further by disrupting the old world of whisky by refreshing its face.

A collaboration with the electric Moonchild Sanelly, presents Scottish Leader’s newest innovation: the Scottish Leader x Moonchild Sherry Cask Limited Edition. The platinum awarded packaging is adorned with an illustration of Moonchild’s iconic wig, an open challenge to whisky traditions.

This Limited Edition bottle is infused with seasoned sherry casks and blends of vanilla toffee and honey. It is unique, and fitting for a bold campaign that aims at inspiring authenticity for those who dare to be brave in their self-expression.

To launch the Limited Edition, Scottish Leader ran the #BraveMakesIt campaign. We ran a nationwide call out for all the rule-breakers, gender-benders and all those ready to make it in an ever-evolving world. The two individuals who best embodied bravery, stood a chance to feature on the cover of GQ alongside Moonchild.

Thanks to our proud partner GQ, the stories of our winners Auriol Abrahams and Tshego Mosesane and the story of Moonchild Sanelly, were told across a beautiful 8-page spread in the October issue of GQ. At the GQ Best Dressed Awards, we officially welcomed our winners to the world. Tshegofatso Mosesane expressed that “she wants the world to know that people of her skin or people that are different from ‘normal looking people’, can be out there. They can express themselves, and they can actually embrace who they are and how they look.”

Felix, executive creative director at Grey Advertising Africa shared his sentiments: “This was such an amazing project to be a part of. From the very start we were out to change the face of whisky and from our previous experience with Moonchild, we knew she was the perfect partner. Creating an inclusive, outstanding whisky and then making that inclusivity become the cornerstone for Moonchild to launch her limited edition gave us a unique space in the whisky landscape and the opportunity to make good on our brand’s promise to see the world differently.”

It is up to us to #SeeTheWorldDifferently and celebrate those differences in a way that inspires authenticity and creativity in us all. Here’s to being brave and making it!



