    Highly acclaimed creative director Marcelle du Plessis joins Grey Advertising Africa

    31 Aug 2022
    Issued by: Grey Africa
    Grey Advertising Africa has appointed Marcelle du Plessis as its new creative director and custodian of the much-loved Savanna Cider brand.

    Industry heavyweight Marcelle du Plessis has joined Grey Advertising Africa’s formidable creative studio as a creative director looking after Savanna Cider. Joining from TBWA Durban, Marcelle headed up the Tops account since 2018.

    Highly acclaimed creative director Marcelle du Plessis joins Grey Advertising Africa

    Initially studying graphic design at the University of Pretoria, he joined Cross Colours (now part of Mullen Lowe), after which he switched to copywriting at Net#work BBDO. He also held positions at The Jupiter Drawing Room in Cape Town, Saatchi and Saatchi, King James and Digitas Liquorice.

    "I am excited about this new position at Grey, and I am impressed with the agency's ambition and the extremely driven team. The agency has been rolling out incredible work for some truly iconic brands. There's a wonderful mix of world-class professionalism and child-like exhilaration," says Marcelle. "I am energised and ready for this opportunity."

    Marcelle has been recognised for his consistent contribution to the industry with several Gold Loeries, Cannes shortlists, One Show Merits, a Gold Pendoring Award and many more from Clios, Young Guns and MMA Smarties, to name but a few. This industry maverick has also sat on the judging panels at New York Festivals, Adforum Phinx Awards and BestAdsOnTV.

    "I have been following Marcelle's career over the years, and not only is he exceptional at what he does in his work, but he is also a fantastic leader and mentor. His work has been featured in Lürzer's Archive, Shots, Muse by Clio, Campaign – US, LBB Online and Communication Arts with high praise. He is well suited to the Grey culture, known as Famously Effective. We believe a campaign is only successful if it solves the business problem while making it famous through its brand of creativity," says Fran Luckin, chief creative officer at Grey Advertising Africa.

    Asked about his approach to his new role, Marcelle says his strategy is to remove as many obstacles as possible between the team and great work; he wants to be an accelerator for his squad at Grey. “I get to work with differently gifted and talented people who are usually as excited as I am about bringing interesting ideas to life. There’s nothing quite as enjoyable as seeing the whole country laugh at one of our ideas. Making stuff is the best. The opportunity to come and lead the charge on what is arguably one of South Africa’s most creative accounts, at one of the country’s most exciting agencies, is not an opportunity I could say no to,” says Marcelle.

    In closing, to any graduate wanting some advice from Marcelle: "Be nice, be open to change and be hard on the work."

    Grey Africa
    Grey is the advertising network of Grey Group. The Grey Group ranks among the largest global communications companies and its parent company is WPP (NASDAQ: WPPGY).
