Grey Advertising Africa joins the Tiger Brands roster of above-the-line agencies

Tiger Brands Limited, SA's largest food company, with a portfolio of proudly South African brands like Koo, Albany, Jungle Oats, All Gold, and Crosse & Blackwell created an opportunity for a new above-the-line agency to join their sought-after roster of preferred agency partners.

Grey Advertising Africa was notified that they had won the pitch after seven of South Africa’s top creative agencies went head-to-head, pitching on the Koo brand, to secure this coveted spot.

“We are excited to welcome the Grey team as an agency of record to Tiger Brands. It has been some time since we have gone to market to get to know new agency partners and creative talent. The work presented by Grey ticked every box and more. We are excited about the partnership with Grey and look forward to the impact we will create together with Paul and his team,” said Sarvesh Seetaram, acting CMO of Tiger Brands.

“The team presented a fresh new creative platform for Koo that matches the passion and aspirations we have as a Tiger team for this key brand within our portfolio. We are extremely excited to share the work presented with all South Africans, who we know will love it as much as they love the Koo brand itself," said Edna Mohale, marketing director Tiger Culinary.

Paul Jackson, CEO of Grey Advertising Africa, said: "We had so much fun working on the Koo pitch, enjoying lots of laughs within the agency and with the amazing Tiger Brands’ marketing team. Grey is incredibly proud of the quality of the work produced and for being awarded this business. We had fantastic chemistry with the Koo team right off the bat, and we look forward to a long and prosperous relationship in the years to come. I’d like to thank the Tiger Brands marketing team for trusting us to be custodians of some of South Africa’s most admired heritage brands and for the opportunity to produce our brand of Famously Effective work.”

