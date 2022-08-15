Industries

    Grey Advertising Africa is part of Effie Awards 2022 judging panel

    15 Aug 2022
    Issued by: Grey Africa
    The Effie Awards 2022 judging commenced this week, and Grey Advertising Africa has two representatives on the judging panel. Louise Johnston, managing director of Grey Advertising Africa, and Maxine Selmer-Olsen, strategic planner at Grey Advertising Africa, are part of this elite judging panel.
    Maxine Selmer-Olsen, strategic planner at Grey Advertising Africa
    Louise Johnston, managing director of Grey Advertising Africa
    Effie Awards South Africa is run by the ACA (Association for Communication and Advertising). Effie Worldwide stands for effectiveness in marketing, spotlighting ideas that work and encouraging thoughtful dialogue about the drivers of marketing effectiveness. The Association for Communications and Advertising (ACA) has partnered with Effie Worldwide to launch Effie South Africa. Effie South Africa joins the Effie network as its 49th national programme celebrating and awarding ideas that work.

    The Effie network collaborates with some of the top research and media organisations worldwide to bring its audience relevant and first-class insights into effective marketing strategies. The Effie Awards are known by advertisers and agencies globally as the pre-eminent award in the industry and recognise all forms of marketing that contribute to a brand's success. For over 50 years, winning an Effie has become a global symbol of achievement.

    “Central to Grey's DNA is the philosophy of the desire to produce 'famously effective' work. Famous in that the work makes people sit up and take notice, create talkability and wins at creative award shows, and effective in that it is work that genuinely works for our clients in terms of business and sales results," says Louise Johnston. “I am honoured to have been selected as a 2022 Effie Judge. I feel privileged to join a team of experienced agency and marketing professionals and look forward to reviewing all the entries."

    Selmer-Olsen commented: "The Effie Awards is an incredible platform suited to acknowledge and celebrate effective campaigns no matter which brand they are for or agency they represent. To say I am thrilled to be a part of this panel is an understatement, and I look forward to seeing the thinking implemented to ensure success for brands in terms of effectiveness. Effectiveness awards like these demonstrate the value of our craft, which is incredibly important in today's climate. Marketers are under enormous pressure to defend their budgets and efforts to boards looking to cut back on spending.”

    In agencies, teams are kept busy across clients and campaigns, and it can end up feeling like as soon as one ends, another starts. Writing an Effie entry is an opportunity to reflect on the campaign's contribution to the brand objectives. A winning Effie depends on a massive team effort, and that team deserves recognition.

    Both judges are looking forward to awarding the best campaigns in South African effectiveness and learning from some of the sharpest minds in the business while doing so.

    Grey Africa
    Grey is the advertising network of Grey Group. The Grey Group ranks among the largest global communications companies and its parent company is WPP (NASDAQ: WPPGY).
