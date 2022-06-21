Industries

Cannes Lions

    Africa


    Duke Group shines at Business Impact Index

    21 Jun 2022
    Issued by: DUKE
    The Duke Group is excited to share their rankings announced at the MMA Smarties Business Impact Index Africa (BII) recently.
    Shannon Delaporte, managing director of Mark1
    The MMA Smarties Business Impact Index (BII) ranks the marketing industry’s top agencies, brands, advertisers and solution providers who are driving the most significant business impact around the globe through modern marketing campaigns – specifically in the digital arena.

    Across the Group, Duke achieved three awards in the top 5 for Africa, and two awards in the top 10 for EMEA, as follows:

    Africa

    Creative agency – Duke ranked 3rd place
    Digital/social agency – Mark1 joint 2nd & Dialogue 5th place
    Agency networks – Duke Group 1st place

    EMEA

    Creative agency – Duke 8th place
    Digital & social – Mark1 2nd place, Dialogue 7th place

    A proprietary methodology developed in collaboration with WARC – the global authority on advertising and media effectiveness – is used to determine business impact. The methodology analyses the finalist and award-winning campaigns from the prior year’s Smarties Awards competitions. Attracting thousands of entries from around the globe, the index recognises the best of the best.

    Shannon Delaporte, managing director of Mark1 comments: “What I love about this award is that it focuses on business results, which gives us an opportunity to really demonstrate our expertise in a way that shows how we help our clients grow and achieve their business goals. In the BII rankings, we received awards across various disciplines within the Duke Group, which beautifully outlines the fact that we work effectively as an integrated team. Team effort all the way.”

    NextOptions
    DUKE
    DUKE is an integrated marketing and communications group encompassing DUKE Advertising, Mark1 and Positive Dialogue Communications. Our core function is helping contender brands transform and thrive in challenging times.
    Read more: Mark1, Duke Group

