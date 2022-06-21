The collective trauma that is Covid-19

The psychological impacts of Covid-19 are commensurate with other major global traumatic events, including WWII, the Spanish Influenza pandemic (1918-1919) and SARS 2003. Whilst research purports that crises such as these are widely perceived as traumatic, often precipitating mass/collective trauma, there is little acknowledgement and understanding of the current and future impact this may have on our collective and individual human psyche.

Several social, political, ecological, and economic bombs have dropped on us since the pandemic began – Russia-Ukraine War, Trump-Biden, EU-Brexit, Afghanistan, Myanmar, China-Hong Kong, George Floyd, North Korea, the storming of the Capitol, July KZN riots, Belarus, terrorist attacks, COP, the heat, fires, floods, storms, tsunamis, volcanic eruptions, earthquakes, increased suicides, GBV, and growing criminal activity.Rather than a singular event experienced by a single group of people, there have been multiple waves of Covid-19, spread over some two years globally. Human action is called for to mitigate the circumstances; there is mortal danger, fear, insufficient protection for all and widespread trauma.It’s important to open up the subject of mass trauma, which has hardly been discussed compared to depression, anxiety, loneliness, and stress. It's just as important to understand our responses as we navigate the 'new normal' landscape and the long shadow of Covid-19.It's traumatic when we experience a genuine fear of death or injury to ourselves and others. The shock of that trauma impacts how we see ourselves, others, and the world.Covid-19's truly massive trauma is its impact on the world. The chance of catching a deadly invisible disease is obviously and intrinsically frightening for most of us. Early on, our ordinary world still looked and felt the same but has been reframed as a time-space continuum fraught with physical, mental, and emotional dangers.As events progressed, the sedate stasis of locked-down life caused disruptions to our sense and the rhythms of real life, spurring anecdotal reports of a 'year of fog' and 'scatterbrain'. The constant relay and repetition of pandemic news triggered feelings of traumatic stress in those of us who have not caught the virus, not to mention the traumatic stress experienced by those who have.Further, our children's vicarious and non-vicarious exposure to event-based trauma may find lasting expression in a downright scary worldview. In some countries, mental health referrals for children almost doubled during the pandemic. This has led to online platforms and social apps having to recognise their impact on young users and redirect efforts and platform abilities to offer adequate protection.As the global economic slowdown pushed millions of us into 'unprecedented times', many experienced bankruptcies, unemployment, and mass uncertainty regarding our current and future prospects and plans. The salient point here is that if someone we know is unemployed, that's a personal crisis of significant meaning. When a large percentage of the population suddenly become unemployed, that's a systemic crisis for us all. Many adults succumbed to mental ill-health. Public spaces for mental health and emotional wellbeing are popping up as the stigma around addressing mental health begins to dissolve.Sadly too, bereavement has been experienced on a large scale. Death is always traumatic, and we experienced it through the Covid-19 lens rather differently. Loved ones went from being symptomatic to death's door in days. Restricted access to affected beloveds disaffected conversations and closure. Even our mourning rituals were disrupted.Some have become hyper-vigilant to threats, avoiding reminders of Covid-19 related traumatic events, and experience ongoing disturbing thoughts and feelings, including detachment from others.These responses are generally explained under the overarching term post-traumatic stress (PTS). If these responses are intense and long-lasting, that may warrant the clinical diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).When the traumatic event is a collective experience such as Covid-19, a strong sense of solidarity can help us overcome the challenge. However, what made it more traumatic was the necessity to self-isolate. Why? Because isolation disconnects us from meaningful connections and others, we care about and love, our sources of support. Studies have shown that quarantine increased PTS symptoms.A sense of shared experience contributes to feelings of collective efficacy, e.g., we're all working together to flatten the curve. Experimental research work confirms that a shared understanding of a situation can suppress stress responses to the situation.Whilst Covid-19 has been a catalyst for collective efficacy, understanding and connection in the above-mentioned sense, it hasn’t been experienced equally. It forced us to confront some gross global inequities, specifically structural. Undoubtedly, the most vulnerable were most affected; those who couldn’t afford the luxury of social distancing, had limited or no access to medical care, or even running water. This can cause feelings of alienation, increased anger, distrust and hopelessness, and result in social disorder and more severe and lasting PTS symptoms. A group's social identity before the event or because of the event can mitigate the impact of traumatic stress. Sadly, though, the more disenfranchised the group, the more difficult it is to negotiate the trauma.Lean in to those you love and trust by talking about your feelings and how you experience things, asking for support in areas that will help relieve your daily stresses and anxieties. Put yourself first. Truth be told, if you don't allow yourself to do so, you can't help others. Face the trauma head-on; avoidance will prolong and delay the healing process. Look out for and acknowledge that there is always good to be found in this world no matter what. Be patient with yourself and others and be open to the knowledge that time will heal. Once the frustration and anger of the reality of the situation subside, believe that it will get better. Perhaps the best response is to go with it rather than fight it.A study on the pandemic poignantly pointed out how Covid-19 was sure to shake our worldview and make us question what really matters.Despite the collective trauma we’ve endured and its long shadow potential, this could be a watershed for us. We may look back on the virus as the catalyst for the resurgence of human values of belonging, shared humanity, a sense of duty to the collective and better ways to be, think, feel, and do. In essence, better expressions of ourselves.