    Grey Africa promotes Tilesh Bhaga

    14 Jun 2022
    Issued by: Grey Africa
    Grey Africa Advertising promoted Tilesh Bhaga to creative director CD of digital and innovation. Bhaga will officially commence his role on 13 June 2022.
    Tilesh Bhaga, creative director of Digital and Innovation at Grey
    Tilesh Bhaga, creative director of Digital and Innovation at Grey
    Tilesh Bhaga was initially appointed as Grey Africa Advertising’s creative technologist in 2020 to join the ever-growing newly-formed digital department.

    “Felix Kessel, executive creative director at Grey Advertising Africa comments: “Tilesh is a true unicorn. He is creative at heart, technical in trade and strategic in his vision of the convergence of technology, creativity and communication. And with an abundance of energy to chase down the crazy tech ideas that come up every day, to the groundedness needed to explain it all to enthusiastic clients and partners who may not have all the answers yet; marking a turning point for the Grey studio as Tilesh leads the tech stack, adding a real superpower to our arsenal."

    Since joining the Grey Africa digital division, Bhaga has become an idea hub with the ability to fulfil cutting-edge briefs. He has headed up and grown the tech and digital department, working across various campaigns for Grey Africa Advertising’s clients. His contributions to the Savanna Chilled Chilli’s Gugu Chatbot campaign were award-winning and incredibly innovative.

    Bhaga studied multimedia at the University of Pretoria before joining Leads Machine. He then moved to TBWA\Hunt Lascaris where he further evolved his talents in creativity and tech. Bhaga quickly realised how he could contribute to, and grow the advertising industry in its move to adopt future tech. He believes that big brands and marketing of such play a big role in the mainstream tech adoption process. He hopes to facilitate change in the advertising industry by helping to morph it into more.

    Grey Africa
    Grey is the advertising network of Grey Group. The Grey Group ranks among the largest global communications companies and its parent company is WPP (NASDAQ: WPPGY).
    Read more: Grey Advertising, Felix Kessel, Hunt Lascaris, Tilesh Bhaga

