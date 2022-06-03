Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2022Africa MonthWomen's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

Grey AfricaPerfect WordIMC ConferencePrimedia BroadcastingVicinity MediaRocketseedRed & YellowDMASAIrvine PartnersClockworkDentsuOgilvy South AfricaEverlyticKantarBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Advertising Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Strategist Johannesburg
  • Senior Digital Strategist Woodstock
  • Junior Copywriter Cape Town
  • MW Copywriter Woodstock
  • Account Director Johannesburg
  • Midweight to Senior Brand Strategist Johannesburg
  • MW Digital Copywriter Cape Town CBD
  • Copywriter Cape Town
  • Digital Marketing Manager Johannesburg
  • Art Director / Mid-Level Graphic Designer Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Celebrating Grey's brightest smile

    3 Jun 2022
    Issued by: Grey Africa
    When you walk through the doors of Grey Advertising Africa, the first thing you will be treated to is one of the brightest smiles you have ever seen in your life. Sunglasses are recommended.
    Celebrating Grey's brightest smile
    That smile belongs to Melissa, a young lady with a breath of personality so impressive that we had no other choice but to appoint her to our reception and allow our guests to bask in the warmth of her spirit on arrival. Melissa also schedules meeting rooms, manages the Covid health and safety protocols, sits on Grey’s Equity Committee and, if you’re really lucky, will treat you to her famously effective brand of coffee.

    Born in KwaZulu Natal, Melissa’s family moved to Johannesburg in the early 2000s. Melissa is studying further, with her ambitions being to move into administration and management, a goal fully supported by the agency.

    “I love the culture and diversity of the advertising industry. It’s fun to be around people who are so creative and have such respect for one another,” concludes Melissa.

    NextOptions
    Grey Africa
    Grey is the advertising network of Grey Group. The Grey Group ranks among the largest global communications companies and its parent company is WPP (NASDAQ: WPPGY).

    Related

    Ponahalo Mojapelo - Model, DJ, stylist, and writer
    Reebok launches Life is Not a Spectator Sport campaign18 Mar 2022
    #WomensMonth: Devashnie Singh, chief people officer at Grey SA
    #WomensMonth: Devashnie Singh, chief people officer at Grey SA2 Aug 2021
    Devashnie Singh
    Tips to managing the biggest workplace experiment in history21 Oct 2020
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz