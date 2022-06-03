Celebrating Grey's brightest smile

When you walk through the doors of Grey Advertising Africa, the first thing you will be treated to is one of the brightest smiles you have ever seen in your life. Sunglasses are recommended.

That smile belongs to Melissa, a young lady with a breath of personality so impressive that we had no other choice but to appoint her to our reception and allow our guests to bask in the warmth of her spirit on arrival. Melissa also schedules meeting rooms, manages the Covid health and safety protocols, sits on Grey’s Equity Committee and, if you’re really lucky, will treat you to her famously effective brand of coffee.Born in KwaZulu Natal, Melissa’s family moved to Johannesburg in the early 2000s. Melissa is studying further, with her ambitions being to move into administration and management, a goal fully supported by the agency.“I love the culture and diversity of the advertising industry. It’s fun to be around people who are so creative and have such respect for one another,” concludes Melissa.