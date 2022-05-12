Grey/WPP Liquid and Savanna Cider introduce Gugu - Mzansi's spiciest voice assistant to bring Chilled Chilli to the people

Savanna Premium Cider has always prided itself on being one of the most innovative brands in SA. Its latest product innovation, the deliciously crisp and dry Savanna Chilled Chilli with hints of chilli and ginger, is taking South African taste buds by storm. But the innovation doesn't stop there, as Savanna now takes a bold step into the tech and digital AI space and unleashes Gugu, a spicy new voice assistant, for the people of South Africa.