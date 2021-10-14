nudge is now a certified Level 1 B-BBEE contributor

It is with great pride that we announce that nudge has achieved the highest Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) contributor score of Level 1.

Even in the most trying of economic times through the Covid health crisis where many businesses focused on liquidity, cost saving, or even basic survival, nudge remained steadfast in its commitment to continued improvement on its transformation goals.Our determined passion to work with businesses to ensure inclusive economic growth, more employment and shared prosperity, especially for the most vulnerable in our country, is what drives us every day.