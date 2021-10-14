Industries

    nudge is now a certified Level 1 B-BBEE contributor

    14 Oct 2021
    Issued by: nudge
    It is with great pride that we announce that nudge has achieved the highest Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) contributor score of Level 1.
    nudge is now a certified Level 1 B-BBEE contributor
    Even in the most trying of economic times through the Covid health crisis where many businesses focused on liquidity, cost saving, or even basic survival, nudge remained steadfast in its commitment to continued improvement on its transformation goals.

    Our determined passion to work with businesses to ensure inclusive economic growth, more employment and shared prosperity, especially for the most vulnerable in our country, is what drives us every day.

    nudge
    We use the power of technology and an understanding of human motivations to uncover powerful insights so that you can GROW. Everything we do is about delivering rapid, actionable insights.


