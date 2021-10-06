Industries

    Paul Jackson judges the Effies 2021 on the Grand Jury

    6 Oct 2021
    Issued by: Grey Africa
    Paul Jackson, Grey / WPP Liquid CEO was selected as a judge for "Global Best of the Best" for the 2021 Effie Awards. The best of all the Gold and Grand Effie awards from the 50+ Effies Awards programs across the world are judged amongst leading industry experts.
    Paul Jackson judges the Effies 2021 on the Grand Jury

    When asked how Jackson felt about being selected Paul Jackson explains: “I’m looking forward to judging the 2021 Global Effie Awards Best of the Best. The Effies Grand Jury will be reviewing the Global Grand Effie contenders from a variety of Gold and Grand Effie winning work across Effie’s 50+ programs worldwide. The work to be judged will be a showcase of the world’s most effective campaigns, which should be incredibly inspiring.”

    Hosted virtually the group of esteemed Judges had a challenging time considering the progress the industry has experienced since 2020.

    About the Effies:

    Effie Judges are taking part in an industry forum of brand, agency, media, technology and research leadership to establish the gold standard for marketing effectiveness that will move our industry forward and define standards for effectiveness that will help to develop the next generation of leadership and inspire marketers throughout their careers.

    Grey Africa
    Grey is the advertising network of Grey Group. The Grey Group ranks among the largest global communications companies and its parent company is WPP (NASDAQ: WPPGY).

