    Grey and WPP Liquid on a winning streak

    1 Oct 2021
    Issued by: Grey Africa
    Last Friday, Grey and WPP Liquid walked away with two Golds and one Bronze at the annual New Generation Awards:
    Grey and WPP Liquid on a winning streak

    • Gold: Best Community Engagement Award: Savanna Cider (in partnership with Wunderman Thompson)
    • Gold: Most Viral Campaign: Viceroy Kube Mnandi with Smooth Gold
    • Bronze: Best Revenue Generating Marketing Campaign: Viceroy Kube Mnandi with Smooth Gold
    “Grey’s been active on the international awards circuit for many years, but to finally be recognised as a player in the digital space, is a great honour,” says Jeanette Grove, creative director of content and social.

    Grey was also recently awarded with a Silver at the 2021 CreativePool Awards, in the Wave (tech innovation) category, for Savanna’s “Decolonise Autocorrect”. https://www.bizcommunity.com/Article/196/779/215959.html

    “I’m so proud of the Viceroy and Savanna teams, and of the Social team members who crafted these entries,” Jeanette adds.

    When Jeanette joined Grey in 2017, she was tasked to grow the social and digital offering - what used to be a team of two, has turned into a team of almost 20 digital creatives, social media managers, community managers, social strategists, and multimedia designers.

    “What’s sets Grey apart from many other agencies, is that Team Social is part of Creative. There are no silos. Integration - which is often promised, but frequently not delivered - is a real thing here.”

    Grey is looking forward to more digital wins in the future.

    Grey is the advertising network of Grey Group. The Grey Group ranks among the largest global communications companies and its parent company is WPP (NASDAQ: WPPGY).

