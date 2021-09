FCB and Debonairs Pizza help South Africa overcome lunch-shedding

South Africa's leading pizza quick-service restaurant, Debonairs Pizza, recently launched its Small Triple-Decker® TVC. The TVC promotes the Small Triple Decker that comes with a free energy drink.

Credits

For the launch of the Small Triple-Decker® campaign, FCB Joburg developed a 20-second TVC which has gone live on SABC, eTV, Viacom, DSTV and Mzansi Magic channels, along with cut-downs on selected digital and social platforms.The TVC was developed by creative director Mbeu Kambuwa, art director Che Newman and copywritten by Kabelo Sebako to demonstrate the creativity that remains true to Debonairs’ Pizza South African fun and extraordinary personality.The Debonairs Pizza Small Triple-Decker® offering is a filling three layered pizza, that comes with a free 500ml Predator energy drink for only R64.90 to fuel your day.“Very often, we find ourselves slowing down after heavy lunch meals. It’s the human equivalent to load-shedding. Thankfully we have an offer to solve this. The Small Triple-Decker®, which now comes with a free energy drink, will have anyone becoming a go-getter after having the meal with a kick of energy” says Toni Joubert, Marketing Executive for Debonairs Pizza.You can view the Small Triple-Decker® ad here “Pairing the Small Triple-Decker® meal with an energy drink was an innovative stroke of genius by Debonairs Pizza. Therefore, we wanted to bring life to the campaign and showcase the benefits of having an on-the-go meal that comes with an added boost of energy,” concluded Mbeu ‘Snooze’ Kambuwa of FCB Joburg.Brand: Debonairs PizzaMarketing Executive: Toni JoubertMarketing Manager: Rirhandzu ManganyeBrand Manager: Zubenathi JizanaCreative agency: FCBChief Creative Officer: Tseliso RangakaCreative Director: Mbeu KambuwaCopywriter: Kabelo SebakoArt Director: Che NewmanStrategist: Kefiloe MoroeTV Production: Sindi HirchowitzExecutive Business Director: Alan SchreiberAccount Director: Kefilwe KhandaAccount Executive: Tshepiso SibekoTraffic Manager: Ethuteng MvelaseMedia Planners: The Media ShopProduction housesProduction Company: Patriot films & Platypus filmsDirectors: Anton Visser & Ian ChuterEditors: Gordeen Midgley, Terry Simpson and David OosthuizenPost-production: Deliverance PostAudio Post-production: Pressure Cookers