    FCB and Debonairs Pizza help South Africa overcome lunch-shedding

    29 Sep 2021
    Issued by: Nahana Communications Group
    South Africa's leading pizza quick-service restaurant, Debonairs Pizza, recently launched its Small Triple-Decker® TVC. The TVC promotes the Small Triple Decker that comes with a free energy drink.
    For the launch of the Small Triple-Decker® campaign, FCB Joburg developed a 20-second TVC which has gone live on SABC, eTV, Viacom, DSTV and Mzansi Magic channels, along with cut-downs on selected digital and social platforms.

    The TVC was developed by creative director Mbeu Kambuwa, art director Che Newman and copywritten by Kabelo Sebako to demonstrate the creativity that remains true to Debonairs’ Pizza South African fun and extraordinary personality.

    The Debonairs Pizza Small Triple-Decker® offering is a filling three layered pizza, that comes with a free 500ml Predator energy drink for only R64.90 to fuel your day.

    “Very often, we find ourselves slowing down after heavy lunch meals. It’s the human equivalent to load-shedding. Thankfully we have an offer to solve this. The Small Triple-Decker®, which now comes with a free energy drink, will have anyone becoming a go-getter after having the meal with a kick of energy” says Toni Joubert, Marketing Executive for Debonairs Pizza.

    You can view the Small Triple-Decker® ad here.



    “Pairing the Small Triple-Decker® meal with an energy drink was an innovative stroke of genius by Debonairs Pizza. Therefore, we wanted to bring life to the campaign and showcase the benefits of having an on-the-go meal that comes with an added boost of energy,” concluded Mbeu ‘Snooze’ Kambuwa of FCB Joburg.


    Credits

    Brand: Debonairs Pizza
    Marketing Executive: Toni Joubert
    Marketing Manager: Rirhandzu Manganye
    Brand Manager: Zubenathi Jizana
    Creative agency: FCB
    Chief Creative Officer: Tseliso Rangaka
    Creative Director: Mbeu Kambuwa
    Copywriter: Kabelo Sebako
    Art Director: Che Newman
    Strategist: Kefiloe Moroe
    TV Production: Sindi Hirchowitz
    Executive Business Director: Alan Schreiber
    Account Director: Kefilwe Khanda
    Account Executive: Tshepiso Sibeko
    Traffic Manager: Ethuteng Mvelase
    Media Planners: The Media Shop
    Production houses
    Production Company: Patriot films & Platypus films
    Directors: Anton Visser & Ian Chuter
    Editors: Gordeen Midgley, Terry Simpson and David Oosthuizen
    Post-production: Deliverance Post
    Audio Post-production: Pressure Cookers

    Nahana Communications Group is a collective of leading specialist agencies that provide solutions across the marketing ecosystem, engaging with clients early, intelligently and collaboratively, to tackle the business problem, not just the creative task.
