Savanna Light - It's not that heavy. It's dry, but you can drink it

15 Sep 2021
Issued by: Grey Africa
In the next 10 decades, humankind will look upon the early 2020's as a time of strife. It's understandable to feel 'dramatic' but if it's over chakalaka and garlic bread then turning to Shakespearean comedy it may be a bit heavy.

Savanna’s commitment to comedic theatrics runs deep, this time comedian Lazola Gola was behind the camera. “The process of this was really fun. I got to look for my lead actors within the comedy fraternity, which is always exciting... And Theeey Brooought It! Savanna and their advertising agency, Grey/WPP Team Liquid, bought into some of my wacky ideas to tell the story and trusted my vision,” explains Gola.

Savanna Cider is known for its crisp, witty perspective on daily life in sunny South Africa, and offers a range of premium dry ciders designed to quench any thirst at any occasion. Savanna was the first cider to launch a Light variant as the ultimate choice for a refreshing alcoholic beverage on the lighter side. Light in alcohol, at a 3% alcohol level, Savanna Light has been enjoyed by men and women across South Africa since 2000 - #SiyavannaSouthAfrica.

Steph van Niekerk, creative director at Grey Advertising Africa and Liquid, WPP's bespoke agency for Distell describes: “We live in times when drinking with moderation is really important. Savanna Light offers a lighter alternative to our die-hard fans and so it was important to push this out to the market in a way that is true to our crisp, witty perspective and signature sense of humour. So far, it’s landed exceptionally well with our market.”

The Savanna Premium Cider range has something for everyone, whether you are looking for a non-alcoholic option, a light option, unique flavours like Angry Lemon, or the iconic Dry. Savanna Light is the perfect choice when on the prowl for a light and deliciously crisp dry option. Savanna Light is definitely the way to go for those who still want to have fun but would rather take a lighter or moderated approach.

"Our inspiration for this the campaign came from those friends that we all have and love – the ones who are just a bit too dramatic in the way they react to things that are really quite small. Once we landed on the line, ‘It’s not that heavy’, we realised that we had the opportunity to pitch Light as Savanna’s option to these times where well, everything seems a bit heavy," says Tyler Lambert, copywriter at Grey Advertising Africa and WPP Liquid.

Next time you are out shopping remember that Savanna Light is a premium, crisp apple cider that is light in taste and alcohol and perfect for any occasion where you prefer to keep it light. Now available at all liquor outlets.

Savanna promotes responsible drinking. Not for persons under 18.

#SiyavannaSouthAfrica #StaySafe

For more information, follow Savanna’s social media channels or go to www.savanna.co.za
Instagram: @savannacider
Facebook: @SavannaCider
Twitter: @SavannaCider
YouTube: SavannaCider

Grey Africa
Grey is the advertising network of Grey Group. The Grey Group ranks among the largest global communications companies and its parent company is WPP (NASDAQ: WPPGY).
To celebrate Biz's 20th birthday month, get 20% off all rate card products:
Comment

