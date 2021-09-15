Savanna Light - It's not that heavy. It's dry, but you can drink it

A four-and-a-half-day work week; 25 days annual leave; no emails or WhatsApps after 6pm; side hustles supported by the agency; work from anywhere and a counsellor on call - meet the through-the-line advertising agency of the future. As of 13 September 2021, CWDi will be known as Happy Friday by reinventing the agency model - for staff and clients alike.
In the latest Health Entry and Stay Conditions for Travellers update (V3.5), South Africa is removed from Seychelles' list of 'restricted countries', which means that passengers from South Africa, vaccinated or not, will be allowed entry to the islands without need for quarantine on arrival.
This September, Let's Talk Digital, a new multimedia offering launches on Bizcommunity. The bi-weekly podcast, hosted by Audrey Naidoo and produced by Tyran De Beer, features conversations with leading voices in the SA digital marketing and media space.
On Sunday evening President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that South Africa would move from Adjusted Alert Level 3 to Adjusted Alert Level 2 of the lockdown, with an easing in the restrictions on movements of people and gatherings in the country.
The African Marketing Confederation (AMC) has announced its relaunch, with updated vision and goals. The AMC is a pan-African body of marketing professionals with the aim to bring national marketing bodies and associations of nine countries together.
Rural retail development specialists McCormick Property Development (MPD) broke ground at Mamelodi Square earlier this month. Developed in partnership with Putprop Limited, Mamelodi Square will be a single-level enclosed mall spanning over 16,000m2.
The Anti-Money Laundering (AML) market makes up a significant proportion of the global Gross Domestic Product (GDP), but the real issue is that money laundering is used to fund other illicit activities, such as smuggling, bribery, corruption, cybercrime, illegal arms dealing, human trafficking, modern slavery, and more.ByAmit Singh
The term 'customer engagement' is arguably one of the biggest buzzwords in today's business landscape. It's so widely used that when many people hear the phrase, they interpret it as a checkbox item. It is, however, an ongoing crucial relationship between a company and its customers, which is determined by the customer's preferences and behaviour.ByAndrew Bourne
In the next 10 decades, humankind will look upon the early 2020's as a time of strife. It's understandable to feel 'dramatic' but if it's over chakalaka and garlic bread then turning to Shakespearean comedy it may be a bit heavy.
Savanna’s commitment to comedic theatrics runs deep, this time comedian Lazola Gola was behind the camera. “The process of this was really fun. I got to look for my lead actors within the comedy fraternity, which is always exciting... And Theeey Brooought It! Savanna and their advertising agency, Grey/WPP Team Liquid, bought into some of my wacky ideas to tell the story and trusted my vision,” explains Gola.
Savanna Cider is known for its crisp, witty perspective on daily life in sunny South Africa, and offers a range of premium dry ciders designed to quench any thirst at any occasion. Savanna was the first cider to launch a Light variant as the ultimate choice for a refreshing alcoholic beverage on the lighter side. Light in alcohol, at a 3% alcohol level, Savanna Light has been enjoyed by men and women across South Africa since 2000 - #SiyavannaSouthAfrica.
Steph van Niekerk, creative director at Grey Advertising Africa and Liquid, WPP's bespoke agency for Distell describes: “We live in times when drinking with moderation is really important. Savanna Light offers a lighter alternative to our die-hard fans and so it was important to push this out to the market in a way that is true to our crisp, witty perspective and signature sense of humour. So far, it’s landed exceptionally well with our market.”
The Savanna Premium Cider range has something for everyone, whether you are looking for a non-alcoholic option, a light option, unique flavours like Angry Lemon, or the iconic Dry. Savanna Light is the perfect choice when on the prowl for a light and deliciously crisp dry option. Savanna Light is definitely the way to go for those who still want to have fun but would rather take a lighter or moderated approach.
"Our inspiration for this the campaign came from those friends that we all have and love – the ones who are just a bit too dramatic in the way they react to things that are really quite small. Once we landed on the line, ‘It’s not that heavy’, we realised that we had the opportunity to pitch Light as Savanna’s option to these times where well, everything seems a bit heavy," says Tyler Lambert, copywriter at Grey Advertising Africa and WPP Liquid.
Next time you are out shopping remember that Savanna Light is a premium, crisp apple cider that is light in taste and alcohol and perfect for any occasion where you prefer to keep it light. Now available at all liquor outlets.
Savanna promotes responsible drinking. Not for persons under 18.
