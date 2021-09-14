How to pivot your agency in a post-pandemic world

Industries

  • CWDi rebirths as Happy Friday
    CWDi rebirths as Happy Friday
    A four-and-a-half-day work week; 25 days annual leave; no emails or WhatsApps after 6pm; side hustles supported by the agency; work from anywhere and a counsellor on call - meet the through-the-line advertising agency of the future. As of 13 September 2021, CWDi will be known as Happy Friday by reinventing the agency model - for staff and clients alike.
  • Unathi Mtya,group chief information officer for African Bank
    African Bank Group CIO appointed
    Unathi Mtya has been appointed group chief information officer for African Bank.
  • Seychelles removes SA from list of 'restricted countries'
    Seychelles removes SA from list of 'restricted countries'
    In the latest Health Entry and Stay Conditions for Travellers update (V3.5), South Africa is removed from Seychelles' list of 'restricted countries', which means that passengers from South Africa, vaccinated or not, will be allowed entry to the islands without need for quarantine on arrival.
  • Source: © SAnews.gov.za President Cyril Ramaphosa
    Adjusted Level 2 for SA
    On Sunday evening President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that South Africa would move from Adjusted Alert Level 3 to Adjusted Alert Level 2 of the lockdown, with an easing in the restrictions on movements of people and gatherings in the country.
  • Helen R. McIntee, president of the African Marketing Confederation
    The AMC announces relaunch
    The African Marketing Confederation (AMC) has announced its relaunch, with updated vision and goals. The AMC is a pan-African body of marketing professionals with the aim to bring national marketing bodies and associations of nine countries together.
  Red & Yellow partners with Unilever on BCom in Marketing degree
    Red & Yellow partners with Unilever on BCom in Marketing degree
    A partnership between the Red & Yellow Creative School of Business and global FMCG giant Unilever looks to produce future-fit graduates ready for the challenging and rewarding world of marketing.
  • McCormick Property Development breaks ground at Mamelodi Square
    McCormick Property Development breaks ground at Mamelodi Square
    Rural retail development specialists McCormick Property Development (MPD) broke ground at Mamelodi Square earlier this month. Developed in partnership with Putprop Limited, Mamelodi Square will be a single-level enclosed mall spanning over 16,000m2.
  Modern customer engagement: Keeping up with Gen Y and Z
    Modern customer engagement: Keeping up with Gen Y and Z
    The term 'customer engagement' is arguably one of the biggest buzzwords in today's business landscape. It's so widely used that when many people hear the phrase, they interpret it as a checkbox item. It is, however, an ongoing crucial relationship between a company and its customers, which is determined by the customer's preferences and behaviour. By Andrew Bourne
  • Alcohol industry cautiously optimistic as sales restrictions ease
    Alcohol industry cautiously optimistic as sales restrictions ease
    South Africa's beer and liquor industry associations have welcomed the easing of lockdown restrictions as a result of the move to Adjusted Alert Level 2, effective from today, 13 September.
  • Browen Bowley, Candice Lee Reeves, and Sarah Browning-de Villiers
    #IABInsightSeries: Digital content marketing
    In the 30th episode of the IAB Insight Series on 16 September 2021, speakers will showcase the opportunity to engage audiences online through digital content marketing.
How to pivot your agency in a post-pandemic world

14 Sep 2021
Issued by: Silversoft
"Pivot, pivooooot, pivooooot!"
How to pivot your agency in a post-pandemic world

If you haven’t seen Ross Gellar shouting this out in the television series, Friends, whilst trying to navigate carrying a massive couch up a spiral staircase, then firstly, you need to go watch Friends, but secondly, it’s okay, because you can probably relate to the feeling regardless.

For many agencies and other small businesses, the arrival of Covid-19 was much like carrying a massive couch up a spiral staircase.

Losing clients whose campaigns would no longer be relevant or appropriate amidst a global crisis; having to cut ties or renegotiate contracts with freelancers; figuring out what to do with office space and equipment that would no longer be required while everyone worked from home... you remember the feeling! Every day, during its peak, the Covid-19 pandemic seemed to bring new hurdles to conquer, whilst the reality of what was happening weighed heavily upon everyone.

Find out how your agency can ensure to pivot within, and re-adjust to a new normal in a world after Covid-19 - https://silversoft.co.za/how-to-pivot-your-agency-in-a-post-pandemic-world/.

Silversoft
We deliver beautiful Agency Management technology that will help your firm win the best accounts, deliver the greatest projects, delight your clients and be more profitable. Workbook by Deltek. Looks good. Lifts heavy.
