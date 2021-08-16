The Awesome Foursome Treat by Debonairs Pizza caters for many tastes

Takealot Group has appointed Mamongae Mahlare as its new group chief executive, effective 1 October 2021. Mahlare will succeed Kim Reid, who transitions to chairman of the group, where he will focus on the group's longer-term growth ambitions.
"The first six months of 2021 has highlighted a few green shoots for the print industry." This is according to a statement released by the Audit Bureau of Circulation of South Africa, following the release of the ABC Quarter 2 (Q2) results.ByDanette Breitenbach
Ogilvy PR - the strategic communications division of Ogilvy South Africa - is on a winning streak, landing several pieces of local and international new business in recent months. These wins include Telkom Corporate; PepsiCo Salty Snacks; Dettol; Kotex; United Nations Women; FoodForward SA; MSD for Mothers; and a range of assignments for Multichoice Africa.Issued byOgilvy South Africa
Debonairs Pizza, the leading quick-service restaurant in the pizza category, has launched its Awesome Foursome Treat® TVC. The TVC celebrates individual preferences at family mealtime with a unique pizza deal that lets consumers choose four out of the six different flavours to be delivered in one supersized 40cm square pizza box.
The 30-year-old pizza brand briefed its creative agency, FCB Joburg, to develop an above-the-line 30- and 20-second TVC, with a digital cut down of 10 seconds, for the Awesome Foursome Treat® campaign. The TVC is set to air on SABC, eTV, Viacom, DStv and Mzansi Magic channels.
Conceptualised by creative director Mbeu Kambuwa, art director Che Newman and copywriter Kabelo Sebako, the TVC was shot by performance director, Mzonke Maloney of Carbon Film and food director Curtis Gallon.
The Debonairs Pizza Awesome Foursome Treat® provides great family value as four square pizzas are placed in one supersized, 40cm pizza box. Each of the four squares can have a different topping and the deal also comes with a custard-topped malva pudding for only R199.90. When the pizza arrives through Debonairs Pizza delivery, the family members have different hopes as to what the flavour will be, with uBaba saying: “I hope it’s nyama” followed by his daughter saying: “I hope it’s veggie.”As the family waits in anticipation for the reveal, Debza, Debonairs Pizza’s animated influencer, quickly jumps in to confirm that there are four different pizza flavours in the box and the price point. Debza swiftly closes with the phrase: “All in flavour say I”, to which the family responds “I” as they enjoy themselves because there’s a flavour for everyone.
You can view the Awesome Foursome® Treat ad here:
“Family time has never been more important than now, and we wanted to capture the unity of family with the Awesome Foursome Treat® TVC. This allowed for play on the individual differences within the family by giving each member a choice of pizza flavours to choose from. We added some sweetness to the deal with a malva pudding as the icing on top,” says Toni Joubert, marketing executive for Debonairs Pizza.
“Finally, there’s a delicious solution to the age-old dilemma of satisfying every family members’ craving. We wanted to unpack this story using creativity to showcase the value that is the Awesome Foursome® Treat in uniting people over a feast with a dessert to seal the deal,” says Mbeu ‘Snooze’ Kambuwa of FCB Joburg.
Credits: Brand: Debonairs Pizza Marketing Executive: Toni Joubert Marketing Manager: Rirhandzu Manganye Brand Manager: Kaylyn Naicker Creative agency: FCB Chief Creative Officer: Tseliso Rangaka Creative Director: Mbeu Kambuwa Copywriter: Kabelo Sebako Art Director: Che Newman Strategist: Kefiloe Moroe TV Production: Sindi Hirchowitz Executive Business Director: Alan Schreiber Account Director: Kefilwe Khanda Account Executive: Tshepiso Sibeko Traffic Manager: Ethuteng Mvelase Media Planners: The Media Shop Production Company: Carbon Films Directors: Mzonke Maloney and Curtis Gallon Editors: Stephan DuPlessis and Quean Groenewald Post-production: Fuel Content Audio Post-production: Hey Papa Legend.
