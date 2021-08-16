Advertising Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

#WomensMonth

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

The Awesome Foursome Treat by Debonairs Pizza caters for many tastes

16 Aug 2021
Issued by: Nahana Communications Group
Debonairs Pizza, the leading quick-service restaurant in the pizza category, has launched its Awesome Foursome Treat® TVC. The TVC celebrates individual preferences at family mealtime with a unique pizza deal that lets consumers choose four out of the six different flavours to be delivered in one supersized 40cm square pizza box.

The 30-year-old pizza brand briefed its creative agency, FCB Joburg, to develop an above-the-line 30- and 20-second TVC, with a digital cut down of 10 seconds, for the Awesome Foursome Treat® campaign. The TVC is set to air on SABC, eTV, Viacom, DStv and Mzansi Magic channels.

Conceptualised by creative director Mbeu Kambuwa, art director Che Newman and copywriter Kabelo Sebako, the TVC was shot by performance director, Mzonke Maloney of Carbon Film and food director Curtis Gallon.   

The Debonairs Pizza Awesome Foursome Treat® provides great family value as four square pizzas are placed in one supersized, 40cm pizza box. Each of the four squares can have a different topping and the deal also comes with a custard-topped malva pudding for only R199.90. When the pizza arrives through Debonairs Pizza delivery, the family members have different hopes as to what the flavour will be, with uBaba saying: “I hope it’s nyama” followed by his daughter saying: “I hope it’s veggie.”As the family waits in anticipation for the reveal, Debza, Debonairs Pizza’s animated influencer, quickly jumps in to confirm that there are four different pizza flavours in the box and the price point. Debza swiftly closes with the phrase: “All in flavour say I”, to which the family responds “I” as they enjoy themselves because there’s a flavour for everyone. 

You can view the Awesome Foursome® Treat ad here: 


“Family time has never been more important than now, and we wanted to capture the unity of family with the Awesome Foursome Treat® TVC. This allowed for play on the individual differences within the family by giving each member a choice of pizza flavours to choose from. We added some sweetness to the deal with a malva pudding as the icing on top,” says Toni Joubert, marketing executive for Debonairs Pizza. 

“Finally, there’s a delicious solution to the age-old dilemma of satisfying every family members’ craving. We wanted to unpack this story using creativity to showcase the value that is the Awesome Foursome® Treat in uniting people over a feast with a dessert to seal the deal,” says Mbeu ‘Snooze’ Kambuwa of FCB Joburg.   

Credits:
Brand: Debonairs Pizza
Marketing Executive: Toni Joubert
Marketing Manager: Rirhandzu Manganye
Brand Manager: Kaylyn Naicker
Creative agency: FCB
Chief Creative Officer: Tseliso Rangaka
Creative Director: Mbeu Kambuwa
Copywriter: Kabelo Sebako 
Art Director: Che Newman
Strategist: Kefiloe Moroe
TV Production: Sindi Hirchowitz
Executive Business Director: Alan Schreiber
Account Director: Kefilwe Khanda
Account Executive: Tshepiso Sibeko
Traffic Manager: Ethuteng Mvelase
Media Planners: The Media Shop
Production Company: Carbon Films
Directors: Mzonke Maloney and Curtis Gallon
Editors: Stephan DuPlessis and Quean Groenewald
Post-production: Fuel Content 
Audio Post-production: Hey Papa Legend.

Nahana Communications Group
Nahana Communications Group is a collective of leading specialist agencies that provide solutions across the marketing ecosystem, engaging with clients early, intelligently and collaboratively, to tackle the business problem, not just the creative task.
Comment

News


Show more
Let's do Biz