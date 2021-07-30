Grey is climbing the rankings since 2019

Grey tops the Kantar Best Liked Ads of 2020 rankings with 3 of SA's top 10 commercials Grey, and clients Distell and GSK, found a way to connect with audiences, offering relief to lockdown life through humour, compassion and advice...

South Africa's first Digital Craft Lion awarded to Grey Africa Grey Africa and WPP-Liquid were recognised at the 2021 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, receiving South Africa's first Digital Craft Lion for Savanna Cider's "Decolonise Autocorrect" creative campaign...

Through the worst crisis in memory, Grey has continued to push the boundaries by creating award-winning, industry-recognised campaigns that effectively impacted on the market with three ads in Kantar’s top 10 most loved 2020.In 2019, Grey had been voted ninth top agency overall, in 2020 Grey climbed four rankings to number five in the interim results. Paul Jackson, Grey/WPP Liquid CEO, states: "If it wasn't for the total integration and unyielding work ethics that our team Grey/WPP Liquid could not have created such memorable ads and campaigns of the year. We look forward to the continued development and growth for Grey/WPP Liquid in the years and months to come.Fran Luckin, chief creative officer of Grey Africa, concludes: “Behind an achievement like this there's always a huge team effort. We're grateful to have a strong team here at Grey and great partnerships with clients who believe in famously effective creativity.”