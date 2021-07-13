Advertising Company news South Africa

  • #Exclusive: TBWA makes waves at Cannes Lions for 'Blame No More' campaign
    TBWA Hunt Lascaris bagged five Lions at this year's Cannes Lions for Hype Magazine's Blame No More campaign. The campaign was awarded one Gold Entertainment Lion in the Film Fiction category, two Silver Film Craft Lions and two Bronze - Glass Lion for change and Film Not For Profit respectively. By Emily Stander
  • Media titan Selae Thobakgale to host the upcoming IAB Bookmark Awards
    It's a momentous period of transformation for the digital marketing industry, which has continuously evolved over the years. New technologies and integrated strategies are refined, devotedly, for effective brand building and marketing performance. The IAB Bookmark Awards will be celebrating 13 years of this digital excellence, giving recognition to pioneering agencies, brands and publishers, whose campaigns, platforms and impactful creative executions, set the benchmark for excellence in digital media and marketing. Issued by IAB South Africa
  • #MandelaDay2021: Call to action
    This Mandela Month, you can align your company or brand with worthy causes that address social injustice. Issued by Bizcommunity.com
Elevate 'boss time' with the Streetwise Bucket for 1 Trio

13 Jul 2021
Issued by: Ogilvy South Africa
KFC South Africa celebrates 50 years of sharing its famous Original Recipe™ with Mzansi, and they're going big with a fun and bold campaign, to launch the Streetwise® Bucket for 1 Trio.
Customers can enjoy the flavours of three different buckets, each for the price of just ‘three tiger’. For those of you who don’t know, ‘three tiger’ is what those of us ‘in the know’ call R30.

KFC and agency partner, Ogilvy Johannesburg, are bringing on the celebration in a very extravagant way!

To bring the idea of ‘when you know, you know’ to life, the agency needed to enlist the help of a giant, and so the collaboration with talented director Karien Cherry began.

Together with her big thinking and vision, the team closed the busy streets of Jozi for a memorable two-day shoot. There was smoke, fire, people running for their dear lives, car crashes and even a falling billboard. What they created on set can simply be described as cinematic brilliance in the form of a 45-second-long television commercial, all in the name of fun, excitement and good food.

Creative director at Ogilvy Johannesburg, Mpumi Guliwe, says: “With the boldness to talk to streetwise South Africans in a language that only they understand, we elevate people who are in the know; with an idea which is reflected by the characters of our ad!”

The new offering from KFC is a collection of three dope Streetwise® Bucket for 1 meals from which each customer can choose, all in a bucket sporting a locally inspired design by artist @SlayingGoliath. These meals are available for a limited time only and are made for the person who can spot a good deal from a mile away.


The meals include the Original Streetwise® Bucket for 1, which has a piece of Original Recipe™ chicken, two Zinger™ wings, small chips plus a free small Coca-Cola No Sugar. Then there is the Wingz Bucket for 1, which has four Zinger™ wings, small chips and a free small Coca-Cola No Sugar. And not forgetting the Nuggz Bucket for 1 that comes with a chicken piece, two nuggets, small chips and a free small Coca-Cola No Sugar.

Pick one for a young ’three tiger’.

KFC marketing director Grant Macpherson also added: “For the past 50 years, we have taken great pride in serving our guests the best tasting chicken at the best price. At the heart of this great value is our Streetwise® range, a cultural icon in South Africa. In 2021, we will continue to celebrate the Streetwise® through the launch of our new Streetwise® Bucket for 1 Trio range. Massive shout out to my fantastic team – Hloni Mohope, Lynette Ngwata and our awesome partner, Ogilvy – for always staying culturally connected, creating awesome creative while driving strong business results."

KFC launches new spot advertising spicy zinger nuggets

KFC South Africa is bringing the heat with a new spot to launch its spicy zinger nuggets...

20 May 2021


Now that all the hard work has been done, it’s time for Mzansi to unleash their ‘three tigers’ and go try out the new KFC Streetwise® Bucket for 1 Trio. But before that, how about you check out the new ad?


“And then, of course, there are hidden tigers. To emphasise the idea of talking to people in the know, we’ve hidden some tigers throughout the ad. Watch closely and you might just spot them,” chuckles Guliwe.

Team credits:
Title: 3 Tiger Mayhem
Agency: Ogilvy Johannesburg
Campaign: KFC Streetwise Bucket For 1 Trio Launch
Advertiser: KFC South Africa
Brand: KFC Streetwise
Date of First Broadcast: 29 June 2021
Senior Brand Manager: Lynette Ngwata
Marketing Manager: Hloni Mohope
Marketing Director: Grant Macpherson
Executive Creative Directors: Peter Little and Molefi Thulo
Creative Director: Mpumi Guliwe
Copywriters: Lereko Leeuw and Katie Beyers
Art Director: Bianca Couto
Strategic Planners: Marumo Segabutla, Dimpho Khola and Jane Jacobs
Agency TV Producer: Tsakane Mogale
Group Account Director: Nicole Malan
Programme Managers: Natalie Choate and Michelle Dehning
Production Company: Giant Films
Director: Karien Cherry
Post-production Company: Deliverance Post
Editor: Kobus Loots
Post-production Audio: Sterling Sound

Ogilvy South Africa
Ogilvy South Africa offers integrated creative advertising agency and marketing services from offices in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.
