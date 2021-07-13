Elevate 'boss time' with the Streetwise Bucket for 1 Trio

KFC South Africa celebrates 50 years of sharing its famous Original Recipe™ with Mzansi, and they're going big with a fun and bold campaign, to launch the Streetwise® Bucket for 1 Trio.

KFC launches new spot advertising spicy zinger nuggets KFC South Africa is bringing the heat with a new spot to launch its spicy zinger nuggets...

Customers can enjoy the flavours of three different buckets, each for the price of. For those of you who don’t know, ‘three tiger’ is what those of us ‘in the know’ call R30.KFC and agency partner, Ogilvy Johannesburg, are bringing on the celebration in a very extravagant way!To bring the idea of ‘when you know, you know’ to life, the agency needed to enlist the help of a giant, and so the collaboration with talented director Karien Cherry began.Together with her big thinking and vision, the team closed the busy streets of Jozi for a memorable two-day shoot. There was smoke, fire, people running for their dear lives, car crashes and even a falling billboard. What they created on set can simply be described as cinematic brilliance in the form of a 45-second-long television commercial, all in the name of fun, excitement and good food.Creative director at Ogilvy Johannesburg, Mpumi Guliwe, says: “With the boldness to talk to streetwise South Africans in a language that only they understand, we elevate people who are in the know; with an idea which is reflected by the characters of our ad!”The new offering from KFC is a collection of three dope Streetwise® Bucket for 1 meals from which each customer can choose, all in a bucket sporting a locally inspired design by artist @SlayingGoliath. These meals are available for a limited time only and are made for the person who can spot a good deal from a mile away.The meals include the Original Streetwise® Bucket for 1, which has a piece of Original Recipe™ chicken, two Zinger™ wings, small chips plus a free small Coca-Cola No Sugar. Then there is the Wingz Bucket for 1, which has four Zinger™ wings, small chips and a free small Coca-Cola No Sugar. And not forgetting the Nuggz Bucket for 1 that comes with a chicken piece, two nuggets, small chips and a free small Coca-Cola No Sugar.Pick one for a youngKFC marketing director Grant Macpherson also added: “For the past 50 years, we have taken great pride in serving our guests the best tasting chicken at the best price. At the heart of this great value is our Streetwise® range, a cultural icon in South Africa. In 2021, we will continue to celebrate the Streetwise® through the launch of our new Streetwise® Bucket for 1 Trio range. Massive shout out to my fantastic team – Hloni Mohope, Lynette Ngwata and our awesome partner, Ogilvy – for always staying culturally connected, creating awesome creative while driving strong business results."Now that all the hard work has been done, it’s time for Mzansi to unleash their ‘three tigers’ and go try out the new KFC Streetwise® Bucket for 1 Trio. But before that, how about you check out the new ad?“And then, of course, there are hidden tigers. To emphasise the idea of talking to people in the know, we’ve hidden some tigers throughout the ad. Watch closely and you might just spot them,” chuckles Guliwe.Title: 3 Tiger MayhemAgency: Ogilvy JohannesburgCampaign: KFC Streetwise Bucket For 1 Trio LaunchAdvertiser: KFC South AfricaBrand: KFC StreetwiseDate of First Broadcast: 29 June 2021Senior Brand Manager: Lynette NgwataMarketing Manager: Hloni MohopeMarketing Director: Grant MacphersonExecutive Creative Directors: Peter Little and Molefi ThuloCreative Director: Mpumi GuliweCopywriters: Lereko Leeuw and Katie BeyersArt Director: Bianca CoutoStrategic Planners: Marumo Segabutla, Dimpho Khola and Jane JacobsAgency TV Producer: Tsakane MogaleGroup Account Director: Nicole MalanProgramme Managers: Natalie Choate and Michelle DehningProduction Company: Giant FilmsDirector: Karien CherryPost-production Company: Deliverance PostEditor: Kobus LootsPost-production Audio: Sterling Sound