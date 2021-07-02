Advertising Company news South Africa

Grey Africa wolves howl with pride

2 Jul 2021
Issued by: Grey Africa
This month's Creative Circle Ad of the Month in the Print category goes to Grey - which wins first place for its SPCA initiative.

“I love how, as an agency, we all got behind something and made it happen,” says Fran Luckin, chief creative director at Grey Africa.

“Well done to Jayson and Seth B who came up with the idea, spent hours finding the right examples and crafted the copy and art direction, to Steph for creative directing, to Glenn for ECDing and giving invaluable advice on the art direction, typography and logo lock-up, to David Prior for the photography, to Linda Hauser and Caroline Symmonds for production, to the client from the SPCA, Wilna, to Louise and Michelle Pereira for backing the idea and selling it, and getting us some really great media (you can see one of these ads on a billboard just down the road from the office), to Kev for helping us prep the entries, to Ed for DTP,” Luckin concludes.

Sandton SPCA, Grey Africa get tongues wagging with some clever optical illusions

Grey applied pareidolia to remind people to adopt and not shop to further Sandton SPCA's cause in finding homes for the many doggy friends spending the winter with them...

Issued by Grey Africa 8 Jun 2021


The brief was to use the phenomena of pareidolia to remind people to adopt and not shop to further the SPCA cause in finding homes for the many doggy friends spending the winter with them.

The hope was that possible adopters would then visit the SPCA Sandton’s Facebook page featured on the ads and look at the albums of cute dogs up for adoption there.

As a controversial topic, Grey decided an in your face campaign wasn’t the aim of the initiative and opted for a softer approach. The execution was beautifully handled by photographer David Prior with art direction from Seth Beukes and copy by Jayson Dicks and was specifically crafted to show dog lovers how their imaginations are prodding them toward giving some lucky dog a new forever home.

For more information about adoption, go to https://www.sandtonspca.org.za/ or https://www.sandtonspca.org.za/adopt-a-pet/

Grey Africa
Grey is the advertising network of Grey Group. The Grey Group ranks among the largest global communications companies and its parent company is WPP (NASDAQ: WPPGY).
