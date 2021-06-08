NSPCA, Grey Africa get tongues wagging with some clever optical illusions

Maybe you have seen the proverbial bunny in the clouds on a warm summer day or the face of a clown in a mud splatter on the side of your car? Scientists agree that these illusions reflect the powerful influence of our imagination over our perception and have even gone as far as to give it a name; pareidolia.
Unfortunately, there also exists the illusion that purebred fur buddies are the only option available and, so, many purchase their doggie friend from breeders without considering the many wonderful dogs at the NSPCA (The National Council of SPCAs) shelters who are also looking for a forever home.
Steph van Niekerk, creative director on the project, explained that this is why Grey applied Pareidolia to remind people to adopt and not shop to further the NSPCA cause in finding homes for the many doggy friends spending the winter with them.
“We used everyday objects to remind people who wanted dogs, that the entire universe was literally telling them to adopt a dog.” The hope was that they would then visit the SPCA Sandton’s Facebook page
featured on the ads and look at the albums of cute dogs up for adoption there.
As a controversial topic, Grey decided an in your face campaign wasn’t the aim of the initiative and opted for a softer approach. The execution was beautifully handled by photographer David Prior with art direction from Seth Beukes and copy by Jayson Dicks and was specifically crafted to show dog lovers how their imaginations are prodding them toward giving some lucky dog a new forever home.
For more information about adoption, go to https://www.sandtonspca.org.za/
or https://www.sandtonspca.org.za/adopt-a-pet/