Jan-Hendrik Labuschagne appointed by Superunion as creative director

This month, Jan-Hendrik Labuschagne joined Superunion Africa as creative director. Having built up his career working with large corporates and niche brands within the marketing and branding space, Labuschagne has deep experience in building brands across a wide variety of sectors and media.

Jan-Hendrik Labuschagne

When commenting on his new role, Labuschagne expressed that he is most excited about joining an agency that has an international foothold, offers digital design and experience services and affords him the opportunity to build and grow a strong creative team.Mathew Weiss, agency managing director, shared that he is delighted that Labuschagne is now part of the team. “Jan is one of South Africa’s best conceptual designers, reflected in the work he’s done and the awards he has won. He has been on our radar for some time. I am excited to be working with him and for him to join our leadership team.”Labuschagne is passionate about growing people to create beautiful and meaningful work. He explained: “There is nothing that gets my brain firing like the beginning of a great idea. I take great pride in being able to identify the core of an idea, crafting it to perfection and bringing it to life beautifully.” He also revealed that he strives to continue to create brands and experiences that people remember and love.Reflecting on some of the biggest lessons he’s learnt in his career, he stated: “It’s important to fight cynicism from clients, customers and ourselves. When you can approach work with enthusiasm, optimism and passion, the results will always be better and more resonant. The second biggest lesson I have learned is not to lose your identity in your work. Your unique perspective is what will make your work distinctive, so learn how to harness that in your work.”Throughout his career, Labuschagne has been recognised locally and internationally at Loeries, One Show, D&AD and Cannes. He was involved with two Loerie Grands Prix and various Golds, Silvers and Bronzes. He has also rebranded various local and international brands, including Telkom, Liberty, Sasol, Steers, KFC, MTN and Yellow Pages. More recently, he helped to create new iconic brands such as Marble, Saint and Anti Est.