Lubba Ngonzo promoted to group account director

WPP Liquid is pleased to announce the promotion of Lubba Ngonzo from account director to group account director.

Lubba Ngonzo

Ngonzo, as a WPP Liquid initiate, excelled in his role as one of only two agency representatives that was based at Distell’s offices in Stellenbosch.Over the past two years, Ngonzo has been an invaluable member of the Savanna team, working hard to instil the true meaning of the words: client partner. He has helped drive our agency ethos of famously effective work on the Savanna brand, which has seen Savanna grow from strength to strength; not only for our client but also in the hearts and minds of the brand's consumers.Well done Lubba, we applaud you for your hard work!