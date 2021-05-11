Lubba Ngonzo promoted to group account director

While the recent PayProp State of the Rental Industry Survey found that the key challenges agents currently face are a shrinking viable tenant pool, lower tenant affordability and high arrears, the Cape Town market continues to march to its own drum according to Lorraine-Marie Dellbridge, rental manager for Lew Geffen Sotheby's International Realty in Cape Town's Southern Suburbs, False Bay and Noordhoek.
The Kaya 959 board of directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Sibongile Mtyali as the new Kaya 959 managing director effective 1 June 2021. Mtyali replaces former managing director who stepped down from his position in December 2020.Issued byKAYA 959
WPP Liquid is pleased to announce the promotion of Lubba Ngonzo from account director to group account director.
Lubba Ngonzo
Ngonzo, as a WPP Liquid initiate, excelled in his role as one of only two agency representatives that was based at Distell’s offices in Stellenbosch.
Over the past two years, Ngonzo has been an invaluable member of the Savanna team, working hard to instil the true meaning of the words: client partner. He has helped drive our agency ethos of famously effective work on the Savanna brand, which has seen Savanna grow from strength to strength; not only for our client but also in the hearts and minds of the brand's consumers.
Introducing its latest television commercial, "My friend", Savanna is tackling the #MyFriendZone. Not the one you are probably thinking about; the other kind - the multiple friends South Africans tend to make going around their daily business...
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.