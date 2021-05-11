Advertising Company news South Africa

    Cape Town rental property market presenting a mixed bag of tricks

While the recent PayProp State of the Rental Industry Survey found that the key challenges agents currently face are a shrinking viable tenant pool, lower tenant affordability and high arrears, the Cape Town market continues to march to its own drum according to Lorraine-Marie Dellbridge, rental manager for Lew Geffen Sotheby's International Realty in Cape Town's Southern Suburbs, False Bay and Noordhoek.
  RIP to former Spur chief Pierre Van Tonder
    Pierre Van Tonder, Spur Corporation's former CEO, died in a Cape Town hospital at the age of 62 on Sunday evening, 9 May.
  Kaya 959 appoints Sibongile Mtyali as its new managing director
    The Kaya 959 board of directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Sibongile Mtyali as the new Kaya 959 managing director effective 1 June 2021. Mtyali replaces former managing director who stepped down from his position in December 2020.
Lubba Ngonzo promoted to group account director

11 May 2021
Issued by: Grey Africa
WPP Liquid is pleased to announce the promotion of Lubba Ngonzo from account director to group account director.
Lubba Ngonzo

Ngonzo, as a WPP Liquid initiate, excelled in his role as one of only two agency representatives that was based at Distell’s offices in Stellenbosch.

Over the past two years, Ngonzo has been an invaluable member of the Savanna team, working hard to instil the true meaning of the words: client partner. He has helped drive our agency ethos of famously effective work on the Savanna brand, which has seen Savanna grow from strength to strength; not only for our client but also in the hearts and minds of the brand's consumers.

Savanna and Grey Africa/WPP Liquid tackle the '#MyFriendZone'

Introducing its latest television commercial, "My friend", Savanna is tackling the #MyFriendZone. Not the one you are probably thinking about; the other kind - the multiple friends South Africans tend to make going around their daily business...

Issued by Grey Africa 8 Apr 2021


Well done Lubba, we applaud you for your hard work!

