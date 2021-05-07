3 of the top 5 Kantar Best Liked Ads from Grey

Moonyeenn Lee & Associates (MLA), now the largest talent agency on the African continent, has announced that it is opening a new office in Cape Town. The launch of a representative office in the heart of one of South Africa's premier film destinations follows fast on the heels of a recent announcement that the agency would be representing screenwriters and directors alongside the leading talent already in the stable.Issued by Moonyeenn Lee & Associates (MLA)
After 12 years of being 'The Home of the Afropolitan', we are excited to introduce our latest evolution - Kaya 959. On the Street. On the Air. Our new brand identity is about highlighting Kaya 959 as a radio station for all.Issued byKAYA 959
Kantar's Best Liked Ads celebrates South Africa's favourite TV commercials. These are the ads that have been rated as the best liked by the South African audience, who we believe to be the most important critic - the person who ultimately chooses to buy your brand or not.Issued byKantar
Grey, living up to its 'famously effective' reputation, was pleased to learn that it's work has placed in second, third and fifth position in Kantar's Best Liked Ads for Q3 of 2020.
“The fact that the agency achieved this during the pandemic with conceptualisation and production during lockdown is testament to our talented team working closely with our valued clients to get through a seriously challenging period together,” Grey Africa CEO Paul Jackson commented.
Hunter's Cider's “Hold my Hunter’s”, the second-most liked commercial, was both funny and on-trend, proving South African’s never lost their sense of humour or irony, even during the height of the pandemic.
Ranked third was Grey’s Calpol “A Mom's Headache” for global client GSK. Reflecting on the ‘new normal’ was relatable to consumers and effective at establishing the brand as a South African go-to product for pain and headaches.
Ranking fifth on the list for Q3 of 2020, Savanna’s “Birds” got consumers ‘humming’ with the funny and uplifting commercial for the new Savanna innovation Savanna Jean.
“A single commercial in the top 10 Kantar's Best Liked Ads is a coup. Being recognised for three out of the top five was a real surprise and our agency is immensely proud.”
Grey is the advertising network of Grey Group. The Grey Group ranks among the largest global communications companies and its parent company is WPP (NASDAQ: WPPGY).
