Savanna and Grey Africa/WPP Liquid tackle the '#MyFriendZone'

This month, we uncover the heroes behind the brands that millions of South Africans take into their homes and hearts every day. We find out more from Terri Verhoeven, senior operations manager at Big Concerts, about managing such a well-known SA company and navigating and surviving the devastating effects of Covid-19.ByRuth Cooper
Candice Thomas, marketing executive at Cape Union Mart Group, tells us that what's really behind her mask is a fierce female who loves bubbly a little too much, takes life a little seriously, but knows the importance of working hard and balancing that out with some good fun!ByJessica Tennant
Savanna Cider, with its crisp, dry and daringly witty sense of humour, is known for uplifting the nation through humour. This light-hearted perspective on life and the introduction of Siyavanna South Africa - "We get you; we are on the same page" - has enabled Savanna to effortlessly tap into everyday situations and bring them to life. Think of Savanna as the social commentator around South Africans' everyday life.
Introducing its latest television commercial, “My friend”, Savanna is tackling the #MyFriendZone. Not the one you are probably thinking about (sitting on your couch surrounded by wet tissues after your crush rejects you) – the other kind; the multiple friends South Africans tend to make going around their daily business. The barman, the receptionist arriving at the office park at the same time as you every morning, or that regular spotting you a mile away to help you carry your bags. Each person becomes your friend, buddy, bafo, nja yam, bru or chana. This is all good and well but one crucial question never gets asked: “What is your name?”
No issue. Let’s just put them in the #MyFriendZone. No issue, of course, until a name is required. “As a friendly nation, it is hard to imagine that nobody has ever been in this situation – you could also be in the #MyFriendZone. “People connect with ads that make them feel something, and subtle clever humour that makes you think is one of the surest ways to cause an emotive response. As South Africans, we don’t take ourselves too seriously, so humour is our superpower,” explains Steph van Niekerk.
Savanna has never wavered in its commitment to nurture, support and encourage comedic talent in this country while remaining culturally relevant and inclusive of a generation that has grown up with the internet. Over the past year, Savanna has taken on many human truths with a crisp and witty perspective. `
“The ad was shot on location by legendary director Greg Gray of Romance Films. Gray has worked with the brand since its inception in ’96, an unusual long-term relationship in a world where nothing is a constant. We love South Africa and its people, but what we love even more is observing national quirks. That was our aim at Romance Films, to capture the nuances that make you giggle as the penny drops and remember how many Savanna and Grey Africa/WPP Liquid friends you have.”
It’s dry, but you can drink it.
See the ad here:
Savanna promotes responsible drinking. Not for persons under 18.
