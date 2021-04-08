Savanna and Grey Africa/WPP Liquid tackle the '#MyFriendZone'

Savanna Cider, with its crisp, dry and daringly witty sense of humour, is known for uplifting the nation through humour. This light-hearted perspective on life and the introduction of Siyavanna South Africa - "We get you; we are on the same page" - has enabled Savanna to effortlessly tap into everyday situations and bring them to life. Think of Savanna as the social commentator around South Africans' everyday life.