TJ Njozela joins Grey Advertising Africa as Creative Director

24 Feb 2021
Issued by: Grey Africa
Grey SA is proud to have the talented TJ join us as a Creative Director. We are looking forwards to working with him and applying his unique creative mind to the benefit of our clients in our time-honoured famously effective way.
TJ Njozela is a Creative Director with a curious mind. His work is based on insights that he gathers by spending his time immersing himself in real life; from the most remote rural places to lavish champagne gardens.

TJ is also a highly awarded creative with over 10 years' experience. He's done tours of duty at Metropolitan Republic, Net#work BBDO and FCB, among others.

TJ has been responsible for numerous successful campaigns in sectors ranging from FMCG, Finance, Automotive, Retail, Telecoms, Alcoholic Beverages, Energy, Travel & Tourism, as well as Parastatals.

As a big believer in teamwork and collaborating with clients and partner agencies, using each person’s pool of knowledge and skills to deliver work that is distinct and compelling, TJ believes that the power of advertising lies in its ability to affect people on a psychological and emotional level, and that the best brands are the ones that win your heart first.

TJ is also passionate about people and has been involved in various philanthropic pursuits. One of the most notable is the self-motivated initiative #30days30wheelchairs where he walked from Johannesburg to Cape Town to raise funds to purchase wheelchairs for underprivileged people living with mobility impairments.

TJ’s own initiative and undertaking was no small feat. Extreme weather could not stop him from completing the 1,400km long walk from Johannesburg to Cape Town. The walk raised R130,000 during the 30 days trek.

Grey Africa
Grey is the advertising network of Grey Group. The Grey Group ranks among the largest global communications companies and its parent company is WPP (NASDAQ: WPPGY).
